Pep Guardiola delighted Manchester City fans around the world when he signed a two-year contract extension on Wednesday.

The Catalan manager is now committed to the club until the summer of 2023.

"We have achieved a great deal together, scored goals, won games and trophies, and we are all very proud of that success," he told Man City's website.

"Having that kind of support is the best thing any manager can have."

But how does Guardiola's wages compare to the rest of the managers in the Premier League?

Sportekz have listed how much money every English top flight manager earns per-week.

These figures are only based on how much money their club pays them.

You can view how they rank below...

20. Chris Wilder - £14,000-per-week

19. Slaven Bilic - £17,700-per-week

=17. Ralph Hasenhüttl - £21,000-per-week

=17. Graham Potter - £21,000-per-week

16. Dean Smith - £31,250-per-week

15. Sean Dyche - £50,000-per-week

14. Steve Bruce - £57,000-per-week

13. David Moyes - £62,500-per-week

12. Scott Parker - £73,000-per-week

11. Nuno Espírito Santo - £85,000-per-week

No major surprises in the bottom half. Wilder is comfortably the lowest-paid manager in the Premier League.

Hassenhuttl is wildly overachieving at Southampton and deserves much more than the wage he is currently earning.

Smith is also having a brilliant season at Aston Villa. Both managers could be in line for pay rises very soon.

10. Roy Hodgson - £93,750-per-week

=8. Brendan Rodgers - £105,000-per-week

=8. Mikel Arteta - £105,000-per-week

7. Ole Gunnar Solskjær - £160,000-per-week

6. Marcelo Bielsa - £166,660-per-week

5. Frank Lampard - £166,850-per-week

4. Carlo Ancelotti - £230,000-per-week

3. Jose Mourinho - £313,000-per-week

2. Jurgen Klopp - £313,500-per-week

1. Pep Guardiola - £417,500-per-week

Hodgson making the top 10 is perhaps a little surprising.

Bielsa's wage is the biggest standout. Leeds paid him a ridiculous amount of money to guide them back to the Premier League and it turned out to be money well spent.

Arteta, Solskjaer and Lampard all make the top eight despite being relatively inexperienced.

Mourinho, Klopp and Guardiola all makes in excess of £300,000-per-week.

Klopp and Mourinho are separated by just £500 per-week, but their wages pale in significance in comparison to Guardiola's.

The Man City manager earns just over £100,000 more per-week than what Klopp and Mourinho are earning at Liverpool and Spurs respectively.

