Ever wondered just how much your favourite footballer's memorabilia cost? Well, today is your lucky day.

Of course, supporters are no stranger to paying a fair whack for their tickets and indeed kits each year, but when it comes to acquiring something signed, you're paying a lot of money.

When watching football documentaries, you usually always see something signed on the wall.

Whether it's a match worn shirt or a photo of a legendary team, they'll be hanging from various parts of their bedroom and living room.

However, the prices some pay to afford that luxury is quite staggering.

Old memorabilia is a fantastic way of showing dedication to your club and now it's been worked out just how much the top player's signatures cost.

In a list put together by Gamblingdeals.com, they scraped through and analysed different listings for various footballers past and present to assess what star's memorabilia was the most sought-after and whose cost the most money.

The total listing price of each player was divided by the number of listings found to give an average price for each footballer's signature.

We reckon the order of these glistening names will surprise you.

20. Alisson - £337.13

19. Neymar - 361.42

18. Ronaldinho - £362.40

17. Trent Alexander-Arnold - £376.08

16. Paolo Maldini - £391.41

15. Virgil van Dijk - £401.42

14. Thierry Henry - £411.18

13. Xavi - £414.18

12. Sergio Ramos - £422.72

11. Luis Suarez - £430.99

10. Cristiano Ronaldo - £464.93

9. Kevin De Bruyne - £504.46

8. Pele - £511.90

7. Lionel Messi - £511.91

6. Diego Maradona - £582.07

5. Mohamed Salah - £659.99

4. George Best - £895.99

3. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - £899.99

2. David Beckham - £999.99

1. Sergio Aguero - £1,363.71

It's quite incredible to think that two of the best players of all time in Messi and Ronaldo fail to even make the top five here but it says a lot about players like Mo Salah, someone who is immensely popular in Egypt.

It's no huge surprise to see George Best so high on the list. The Manchester United legend is one of the most loved figures in football after winning the Ballon d'Or all the way back in 1968. He is joined by some illustrious company but it's rather remarkable to think that Aubameyang and Aguero are in the top three.

Both are phenomenal goalscorers but can hardly compare to the likes of Pele and Maradona.

Who are the toughest signatures to acquire, though? Well, that honour goes to Southampton's Ryan Bertrand who only had three listings online.

Some other famous names? Didier Drogba's collective eight listings came to an average total of £256.55. He was so close to making the list.

Messi, meanwhile, had the most signed pieces of memorabilia online - 281. They don't call him the greatest of all time for nothing.

