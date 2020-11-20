Newcastle open to selling first-team star amid interest

Newcastle United have had a decent start to the season.

Steve Bruce’s side have played eight times in the Premier League and have taken a total of 11 points from those games.

They have beaten West Ham United, Burnley, and Everton, drawn with Tottenham Hotspur and Wolves, and been beaten by Brighton & Hove Albion, Manchester United, and Southampton.

While one can say that they have been slightly inconsistent, Newcastle already have a significant buffer to the bottom three; they are eight points clear of 18th-placed West Bromwich Albion.

One player who has been integral to their opening to the season is Miguel Almiron, the midfielder.

The Paraguay international has played in seven of the eight games thus far, playing in a variety of positions under Bruce.

However, his agent appears to be hawking him to potentially interested parties.

He revealed earlier this week that Inter Milan hold an interest in signing the 26-year-old, who joined the Magpies for a £20m fee from Atlanta United.

And it now appears that the Magpies could be ready to sell the attacking midfielder after growing frustrated with his representative’s antics.

90min reports that Newcastle would want their money back if they did decide to cash in, though they are expecting to have to move him on to a European club, due to a lack of interest domestically.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This is something of a surprise.

While Almiron hasn’t exactly been prolific, or an assists machine, during his time in the north east, he has a tidy way of carrying the ball and of moving it up the pitch.

He remains a key member of the Newcastle squad and moving him on either in January or the summer would be a blow, particularly if it were only to prove a point.

They seem to be angry with the way his representative has conducted himself and, while that does make sense, moving him on for that reason would see Newcastle cut off their nose to spite their face.

They should think twice here.

