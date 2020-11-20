Daniel Dubois will fight Joe Joyce in a highly-anticipated ‘Battle of the Brits’ bout next weekend.

On November 28, the two heavyweight Brits are set to go toe-to-toe in a monumental clash for the British, Commonwealth and vacant European heavyweight titles.

The fight was originally scheduled for April 11 at the O2 Arena in London, but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Now, the fight confirmed for next weekend is set to take place in the BT Sport studio in London.

Crossed Paths

The two first crossed paths back in 2014, when Dubois broke into the GB boxing setup. Just a teenager, Dubois was training to be the best in the GB squad to then represent his country at the Olympics.

At the time, the ‘top dog’ spot had been vacated by Anthony Joshua, who turned professional shortly after his 2012 Olympic gold medal triumph.

Joyce replaced AJ in the top spot despite fierce competition from all British heavyweights eager to try claim the no. 1 spot.

It was Joyce who competed in the 2016 Rio Olympics, and took a silver medal after a controversial final against French heavyweight Tony Yoka.

Following the summer, both Joyce and Dubois decided to turn professional, much to Joyce’s surprise.

Joyce, now 35, spoke about both boxers turning pro at a similar time, and said, as per talkSPORT: “With his (Dubois) age, he could even have stayed on and did the next one in 2024.

“Obviously, he chose to do like a Mike Tyson route and start a lot younger.

“Every now and then he’d come in and spar us but he was still young. What, 18? 19? Even younger than that.

“Yeah, we had lots of rounds sparring, he helped me get ready for Rio 2016. It was really good sparring leading up to the games."

In an interview with talkSPORT, Dubois told of his first meeting with Joyce: “I sparred with him when I was about 17, so it’s practice."

Dubois, now 23 years old, continued in the interview, stating how his development has progressed, and said: “I was giving them all problems, don’t get me wrong, but that’s back then, I’m a different fighter now.

“A different animal."

Both heavyweights have impressive, undefeated professional records. This among many reasons highlights why this clash will be one to watch.

Daniel Dubois currently stands at 15-0 with 14 wins via knockout. Meanwhile, Joe Joyce holds his current record of 11-0 with 10 KO wins.

This is one for British boxing fans and fans across the world to tune in to.

