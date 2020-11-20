Happy birthday, Youssoufa Moukoko!

The Borussia Dortmund prodigy turns 16 today (November 20), as his development towards stardom continues.

You might find it odd that we're dedicating an article to a 16-year-old. But this isn't just any 16-year-old.

Moukoko has been lighting it up in Germany and has been tipped to be the next Lionel Messi.

His career trajectory has been incredible; despite his young age, he’s been training with Dortmund’s first-team since the summer and could feature against Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Rest assured that if this your first time hearing about Moukoko, it won’t be the last.

How’s this for an almighty rise:

Moukoko joined Dortmund’s U17 side at 12 years old

He scored 40 goals in his first season and 50 in his second

He moved up to the U19s at 14 years old - and scored 34 goals in 20 league matches

This season he’s played in four games and scored four hat-tricks. He has 13 goals in total

Total: 88 BVB youth games, 141 goals

His figures are astonishing.

Europe’s elite sides will be keeping a close eye on the player in the coming years.

If he does prove to be the real deal by making an impact in Dortmund’s senior side, the race to sign him will be intense.

Samuel Eto’o is eager for his former side Barcelona to sign the teenager, admitting he would be the perfect replacement for Messi.

“[There’s] a young player who plays for Dortmund called Youssoufa Moukoko,” Eto’o told Goal when asked who he’d love to see as the Blaugrana’s next big signing.

[He’s] 15 years of age, and he’s the next top player, for me, after Messi.

An eight-minute video of Moukoko's best highlights, which has been viewed nearly 800,000 times on YouTube, shows what the hype is all about.

The youngster possesses natural finishing skills as well as clever movement that makes him so effective in front of goal.

He's set to be unleashed on Bundesliga defences and we can't wait to see it.

