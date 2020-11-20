The ‘Battle of the Brits’ bout between Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce is happening next weekend, and here’s everything you need to know.

The two British heavyweights will go toe-to-toe in the ring for the British, Commonwealth and vacant European heavyweight titles.

The fight was originally scheduled to be in London’s O2 Arena back on April 11, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After an unsuccessful attempt of rescheduling to July of this year, with the hope fans could have attended the event, the fight is now confirmed for November 28 and will take place in the BT Sport studio in London.

Both fighters have taken pay cuts to ensure the fight will happen, though no fans will be able to attend the event live.

Both heavyweights have impressive, undefeated records that will also go on the line, with the victor keeping his undefeated status.

How To Watch

The event will be broadcasted on BT Sport 1, so fans will be able to tune in without having to pay a box office charge to watch the highly-anticipated heavyweight bout.

Another way to access the event for free is if you are an EE customer, with their three-month free trial offer for BT Sport.

UK Start Time

The main event is expected to start around 10.30pm GMT, with the ring-walks scheduled to happen around this time.

The undercard coverage will start at 7pm UK time.

Full Card

Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce

Jack Catterall vs Abderrazak Houya

Hamzah Sheeraz vs Guido Nicolas Pitto

Jack Massey vs Mohammad Ali Bayat Farid

Louie Lynn vs TBC

David Adeleye vs Danny Whitaker

Joshua Frankham vs TBC

Mitchell Barton vs Matt Gordon

On top of this great fight night, boxing fans will be able to have the full night of boxing, with Mike Tyson’s exhibition fight with Roy Jones Jr. scheduled for later that night – early hours of the morning for UK fans.

