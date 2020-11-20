West Ham ready to revive forward pursuit

West Ham United did not manage to bring in a striker in the summer transfer window.

The Hammers did move on a number of players, allowing two forwards to leave the club.

Albian Ajeti moved to Celtic for a fee of just under £5m, while Jordan Hugill was sold to Norwich City for £2.9m, both per Transfermarkt.

It means they only have Sebastien Haller and Michail Antonio as their striker options and the latter has recently been battling back from injury.

It has sharpened the focus on the lack of depth in the club’s attack but one has to say that they did try to bring in reinforcements in the summer.

There was interest in AFC Bournemouth striker Joshua King but they were unable to strike a deal for the former Manchester United striker.

They had an offer of £13m rejected by the Cherries, and it now appears that there is the prospect of a new bid being tabled at the turn of the year.

ClaretandHugh reports that the Hammers are prepared to make an offer for the Norway international in January.

Manager David Moyes has decided he is keen to sign the striker, who has scored 50 goals in 175 games for Bournemouth in total.

King’s current contract expires at the end of the season, so there is the possibility of the Hammers landing the former Manchester United man for a reduced fee in 2021.

They would be happy to go to £15m to get their man, as Moyes looks to sharpen up his front line.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

West Ham certainly need someone.

Haller is not all that prolific and while Antonio is an excellent option, they cannot rely on him for the entirety of the season.

King has played five times for Bournemouth in the Championship thus far this season but he is yet to score.

Nevertheless, this is an experienced Premier League campaigner, who has scored 48 goals in 161 games in the top-flight.

Bringing him in, to help both Antonio and Haller, would be a fine January signing.

News Now - Sport News