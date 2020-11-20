With Sergio Ramos now into the final year of his contract at Real Madrid, the possibility of him leaving the club after more than 15 years is becoming increasingly more likely.

The uncertainty over Ramos' future has served as a compelling backdrop to Los Blancos' opening to the season, and it appears that one party may have to compromise if fresh terms are to be agreed.

According to Spanish media outlet AS, the Spanish giants have an unwritten rule that could cause a fatal breakdown in communications between club and player: players over thirty are only offered one-year extensions, though a notable exception was made for Cristiano Ronaldo.

It seems that there is a very real possibility of Ramos leaving the club at the end of his contract, and there will undoubtedly be a string of potential suitors for him to consider in the event of his departure.

With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT have taken a look at eight clubs who should target a move for Ramos if he does indeed prove to be available...

Sevilla

By far the most left-field shout on the list is one steeped in nostalgia and romanticism.

Ramos was born in Seville and spent the formative years of his career with the club before embarking on a £24.3m move to the capital.

A return hasn't been mooted in the press and his wage demands may well prove to be a bridge too far for Sevilla, but the regular Europa League winners are one of the biggest La Liga outfits and could conceivably finance a deal for the 34-year-old.

It's an outside shout at best, but it would be fascinating to see Ramos' career go full circle.

Tottenham Hotspur

A reunion under Jose Mourinho really would seal Tottenham Hotspur's status amongst Europe's elite.

According to 90min, Spurs are one of six Premier League clubs who have reached out to Ramos' representatives to alert them of their interest should the player be willing to consider a move to England.

Mourinho worked closely with Ramos during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu and that relationship could give the north London outfit an advantage in the hunt for his signature.

The presence of a player of Ramos' prestige would be a certified game changer for the club.

Manchester United

Manchester United are crying out for leadership and quality in their defensive unit and what better way to find it than with a move for Ramos.

According to Spanish media outlet Marca, United are interested in the 34-year-old but the same report suggests the player's hefty wage demands may prove to be a stumbling block in negotiations.

The Red Devils certainly have the reputation and infrastructure to facilitate a deal, but will Ramos be convinced that joining a stagnating, has-been giant is in his best interests?

It seems unlikely but that shouldn't stop them from trying.

Bayern Munich

With huge question marks hanging over the futures of Jerome Boateng and David Alaba, it's plausible to suggest that Bayern Munich will already be searching for potential replacements.

The Bundesliga giants have, generally speaking, targeted young players with the potential to grow in the last five years, but it's not every day that a player of Ramos' quality and experience becomes available.

Of course, it is not yet possible for Bayern to make a move, but his contract situation should have Hansi Flick and the club's decision makers on tenterhooks.

A move for Ramos would only add an extra layer of class to an already indomitable force.

Manchester City

Manchester City are likely to be preoccupied with another free agent in Lionel Messi, but the aforementioned report from 90min also suggests that the four-time Premier League winners are interested in Ramos.

The Citizens have a plethora of first-class options in central defence, including Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Nathan Ake and John Stones, but the seemingly inevitable departure of Eric Garcia opens the door for a new recruit.

Swapping a young prodigy for a seasoned veteran may not be such a foolish idea for a club who remain unsuccessful in their interminable quest for the Champions League.

Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain, like Man City, have their eyes on a certain European prize, and a move for a player who's won the Champions League four times in his career will only bolster their prospects of exorcising their continental demons.

According to AS, the French giants are willing to offer him a three-year deal, though they will not formalise any proposal until 1 January 2021.

There's little doubt that PSG have the financial power to meet Ramos' salary demands, so the only obstacle would be the player's interest in moving to the French capital.

Juventus

Juventus could satisfy their insatiable thirst for a free transfer with a move for Ramos.

Since 2016, the Old Lady have swooped for Emre Can, Aaron Ramsey, Adrien Rabiot, Gianluigi Buffon and Dani Alves on bosman deals, which attests to the club's cunning approach in the transfer market.

Having won Serie A for nine consecutive seasons, the club shouldn't have any problems convincing Ramos to embark on a new adventure in Italy on any other grounds aside from salary, which Marca suggest could be a sticking point for a side who join PSG and United in the growing list of interested clubs.

Inter Milan

Like their domestic rivals Juventus, Inter Milan have a comparably keen eye for a free transfer.

Alexis Sanchez, Arturo Vidal, Diego Godin Stefan De Vrij and Kwadwo Asamoah have all joined the Nerazzurri for nothing in the past three seasons, while moves for Ashley Young and Aleksandar Kolarov underline the club's willingness to bring veteran players to the San Siro on cut-price deals.

Ramos fits the profile of a player who would appear on Inter's transfer radar - the question is whether Inter will be on his.

