Sunderland news: Uneasy relationship between Phil Parkinson and player

Talk of a new takeover at Sunderland is a welcome reprieve to some of the struggles on the pitch at the moment though it's important to remember, there is still a job at hand.

For too long, the Black Cats have languished in the third division and, while League One does look relatively tight this year, goals have certainly been a problem for Phil Parkinson's side.

Only the 10th highest scorers in the division this season, Charlie Wyke's four goals in eleven league games is the biggest return of any Sunderland player. Considering the team's 1.78 xG is actually the highest per 90 in League One, finishing does look to be a real issue.

With that in mind, comments in the Sunderland Echo certainly are interesting.

They reveal that while Parkinson did praise Will Grigg for his work rate during the recent loss to MK Dons, the pair have previously endured an uneasy relationship in terms of the manager's style of play.

The most expensive signing in League One at £4m, things haven't worked out for the Northern Ireland international, scoring just eight goals in fifty-five games during his time with the club.

Alarmingly, Grigg has rarely threatened to break his duck this season, either. Indeed, his average of 0.91 attempted shots per game has been bettered even by the likes of Denver Hume and Grant Leadbitter, two players not exactly noted for their goals.

At this point, the Grigg move doesn't ever look like working.

Signed at great expense despite reservations from within the club, it looks to have been another miserable episode.

Recent reports have suggested the potential new owners have interviewed a number of candidates for a sporting role at the Stadium of Light, which should hopefully bring an end to such poorly thought out transfers.

