Newcastle news: Another player could leave amid Miguel Almiron rumours

Far from the headline arrival at Newcastle United over the course of the transfer window, Rodrigo Vilca certainly looks like a prospect for the future.

Having arrived from Peruvian giants Deportivo Municipal in October, the midfielder has been put into the club's U23 side during the early days of his time on Tyneside.

Upon signing for the Magpies, the Daily Mail did suggest the 21-year-old could head straight out on loan and, though that didn't happen during the last window, a Peruvian journalist has spoken on the matter.

When asked on Twitter whether or not Vilca could indeed leave, Diego Montalvan of NBC Sports replied: 'We'll see what happens in January'.

During an interview about the player for the GMS Wonderkid of the Week series, another Peruvian expert hinted he believed the player could go out on loan too.

Indeed, Pedro Canelo thought he could leave on a temporary basis in order to 'grow' but the 'process will not take long' given his natural talent.

Days after Miguel Almiron's agent suggested the player could leave, it seems there's a chance of another of Newcastle's South Americans departing too, though only on loan.

It wouldn't be all that surprising to see Vilca farmed out on loan.

After all, he arrived on the last day of the transfer window so the chances of getting something sorted with the deadline approaching seemed rather remote, meaning January represents the first natural time for such a deal to happen.

Given the attacking options Newcastle have at the moment in the shape of Almiron, Allan Saint-Maximin, Ryan Fraser, Joelinton in addition to the likes of Callum Wilson, Joelinton, Dwight Gayle and Andy Carroll, it does seem unlikely he'd get much of a look in when it comes to the first-team anyway.

You can follow Pedro Canelo here and Diego Montalvan here, both are established journalists with eyes on all things Peru and more.

