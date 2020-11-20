Liverpool tipped to make move for big-name defender

Liverpool’s defensive injury crisis is a huge problem.

They have lost both of their first-choice centre-backs, Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, while Trent Alexander-Arnold is also injured and there are severe doubts over Andrew Robertson.

It means they could go into their clash with Leicester City this weekend without their first-choice back four.

The Reds are currently third in the table and a win over the Foxes would see them go top, though a loss could see them four points adrift after nine games.

It’s a difficult clash for the Reds to win, then, but Jurgen Klopp has pulled off bigger feats during his time at Anfield.

Nevertheless, it is little surprise that they are potentially considering a move for a defender in the January transfer window.

Reports have linked the club with a deal to sign Bayern Munich defender David Alaba, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

He has yet to agree an extension with the Bavarian giants and he could be convinced to move to Anfield.

And Gabby Agbonlahor thinks that, while the Reds will face competition, the pull of Klopp could see him end up on Merseyside.

Speaking to Football Insider, he said: “Alaba has gone into the centre-half position at Bayern Munich and has been outstanding.

“He’s definitely someone that a lot of teams would want to have.

“He’s at that age that maybe Liverpool can get him on a deal for a couple of years to tide them over with the injury of Van Dijk because you never know how he’s going to come back.

“Klopp is clever. He’ll know the right players to get.

“He knew Thiago was the right player to get in and he brought him in so I think he’ll continue to do that.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Alaba would be an incredible signing for Liverpool.

He is a pure defensive talent, an athlete, and the kind of player who has been there and done it all.

His bulging trophy cabinet speaks to that and the fact that he could be available for nothing makes this something of a no-brainer from Liverpool’s perspective.

Bringing him, even as back-up to Van Dijk, would add genuine class and knowhow to that Reds back four.

Indeed, as Agbonlahor says, there is a problem in waiting in the sense that Liverpool simply don't know how good the Dutchman will be following his lay-off.

It may even be that, if a small fee is paid, they can get him in January; that has to be a priority as their injury worries mount up.

