Tottenham transfers: Jose Mourinho eyeing move for one of his former players

Tottenham have had a blistering start to the new season.

It's now been a year since Jose Mourinho took over from Mauricio Pochettino in north London but it's taken until the last few months for the Portuguese to get the best from his players.

The club missed out on the Champions League due to their league placing in 2019/20 but at the time being, they look set to clinch an automatic return.

That's because Spurs are currently second in the Premier League, combining a new defensive solidity with a vibrant fearsome attack capable of damaging any team in world football.

Harry Kane has a mightily impressive haul of seven goals and eight assists while Heung-min Son has eight strikes of his own.

Add Gareth Bale to the mix, a player who is yet to get going since returning to Tottenham, and you have a dynamic front-three capable of linking up in ruthless fashion.

It's scary to think about the potential they have as a threesome.

Although Tottenham have improved somewhat at the back, it's a defender they're still considering in the next few transfer windows.

And remarkably, one player they have on their radar is the legendary Sergio Ramos.

That's according to 90min who revealed that each of the Premier League's top-six teams were chasing the Spaniard.

That means that Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Spurs and Liverpool are interested in luring him to England.

But why is there such widespread appeal all of a sudden? Well, Ramos' contract at Real Madrid finishes at the end of the season, and if he fails to renew it, he will be leaving the Spanish capital behind on a free transfer.

It's thought that various teams in the top-flight have contacted his representatives in order to be kept up to date with his ongoing situation in Madrid.

GIVEMESPORT'S Matt Dawson says...

Whoever signs Ramos next summer, providing he leaves, will have brought one of the games very best to their club.

You can say whatever you like about his shocking disciplinary record of 28 career red cards, he is the very definition of an elite centre-half.

The 34-year-old can do it all. Tackle, header, demonstrate outstanding leadership and also score goals.

Although he's a prolific finisher for a defender, it was his inability to score goals that infamously made Jose Mourinho cry.

The year was 2012 and Bayern Munich were playing Mourinho's Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals. Unfortunately for the Spanish giants, Ramos missed the decisive penalty in the shoot-out.

"That night is the only time I have ever cried after a football match. I remember it well: me and Aitor [Karanka] parked in the car in front of my house, crying," he commented in May 2020.

It must be said, though, that Ramos is not judged on his penalty-taking ability, rather his defensive qualities.

Ramos has only inducted himself further into the footballing hall of fame over the last few years and Spain boss Luis Enrique remarked last week: "Sergio is unique. He is on a different level."

Clearly, he would be an exceptional signing for Spurs.

