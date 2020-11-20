Liverpool are missing some of their most important players ahead of the Premier League return.

Unless you've spent the international break living under a rock - though we can't say we'd blame you - you'll be acutely aware that the injury crisis unfolding at Anfield has only gotten worse.

The Reds' difficult start to the season can be traced back to Virgil van Dijk's long-term knock in the Merseyside Derby after a brutal tackle from Jordan Pickford that continues to make headlines.

Liverpool's injury crisis

However, Liverpool's defence, in particular, has bitten the bullet since Van Dijk hopped on the treatment table with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez both picking up knocks.

That's not to mention the fact Jordan Henderson and potential defensive reinforcement Rhys Williams are also out, while Mohamed Salah is doubtful for the Leicester City clash.

It's obviously difficult to say exactly when particular Liverpool players will be taking to the pitch again, but it's fair to say they're down on reinforcements ahead of a massive league fixture.

Liverpool's injuries in context

It's also no wonder that Jurgen Klopp is campaigning for the five-substitute rule to be reintroduced with the savage fixture schedule amidst the COVID-19 pandemic taking its toll.

In fact, according to premierinjuries.com, there are no less than 128 individual knocks across England's top flight ahead of the weekend fixtures with their latest update on November 20.

It makes you wonder: just how unfortunate have Liverpool really been? Besides, there have been more than a few fans who think there has only been so much fuss because of the Reds' profile.

Table of injuries

Well, once again calling on premierinjuries.com data, we've decided to put the Liverpool crisis into perspective by ranking every Premier League club by how many injuries are attributed to them right now.

20. Wolverhampton Wanderers - 3 injuries

Conor Coady, Rayan Ait Nouri and Jonny Castro Otto

=18. West Ham United - 4 injuries

Michail Antonio, Mark Noble, Angelo Ogbonna and Andriy Yarmolenko

=18. Chelsea - 4 injuries

Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz, Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva

=14. West Bromwich Albion - 5 injuries

Hal Robson-Kanu, Sam Field, Branislav Ivanovic, Matheus Pereira and Callum Robinson

=14. Manchester City - 5 injuries

Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling, Benjamin Mendy, Fernandinho and Nathan Ake

=14. Fulham - 5 injuries

Aboubakar Kamara, Kenny Tete, Mario Lemina, Terence Kongolo and Joshua Onomah

=14. Everton - 5 injuries

Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Fabian Delph, Allan, Richarlison and Seamus Coleman

=10. Tottenham Hotspur - 6 injuries

Erik Lamela, Japhet Tanganga, Tanguy Ndombele, Steven Bergwijn, Harry Winks and Matt Doherty

=10. Southampton - 6 injuries

Danny Ings, William Smallbone, Ryan Bertrand, James Ward-Prowse, Theo Walcott and Mohamed Salisu

=10. Leicester City - 6 injuries

Caglar Soyuncu, Ricardo Pereira, Timothy Castagne, Wesley Fofana, Wilfred Ndidi and Daniel Amartey

=10. Aston Villa - 6 injuries

Wesley Moraes, Bertrand Traore, Kortney Hause, Tom Heaton, Frederic Guilbert and Bjorn Engels

=7. Leeds United - 7 injuries

Jamie Shackleton, Pablo Hernandez, Diego Llorente, Rodrigo, Kalvin Phillips, Gaetano Berardi and Adam Forshaw

=7. Burnley - 7 injuries

Jack Cork, Phil Bardsley, Charlie Taylor, Robbie Brady, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Erik Pieters and Dale Stephens

=7. Arsenal - 7 injuries

Pablo Mari, Thomas Partey, Reiss Nelson, Gabriel Martinelli, Calum Chambers, Mohamed Elneny and Sead Kolasinac

=4. Sheffield United - 8 injuries

Lys Mousset, John Egan, Rhian Brewster, Sander Berge, John Fleck, Ethan Ampadu, Enda Stevens and Jack O'Connell

=4. Newcastle United - 8 injuries

Dwight Gayle, Martin Dubravka, Ryan Fraser, Jonjo Shelvey, Callum Wilson, Matt Ritchie, Miguel Almiron and Paul Dummett

=4. Crystal Palace - 8 injuries

Luka Milivojevic, Tyrick Mitchell, James Tomkins, Joe Ward, Eberechi Eze, Connor Wickham, Wayne Hennessey and Nathan Ferguson

=2. Brighton & Hove Albion - 9 injuries

Solly March, Leandro Trossard, Aaron Connolly, Davy Propper, Lewis Dunk, Christian Walton, Florin Andone, Alexis Mac Allister and Jose Izquierdo

=2. Manchester United - 9 injuries

Phil Jones, Luke Shaw, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Eric Bailly and Jesse Lingard

1. Liverpool - 10 injuries

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Rhys Williams, Neco Williams, Thiago Alcantara, Joe Gomez, Mohamed Salah, Jordan Henderson, Virgil van Dijk and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Liverpool suffering the worst

So, yes, while Liverpool are by no means alone in having so many players on the treatment table, they have suffered the most when it comes to total injuries with as many as 10 stars potentially out.

However, it's not just the number of injuries, it's the length of the absences with Gomez and Van Dijk, arguably Liverpool's finest two centre-backs, expected to miss the majority of the season.

It sadly makes sense that one of the bigger teams would top the list with Liverpool having to deal with a more convoluted schedule than most due to their Champions League participation.

But like Klopp said in his press conference this week, in spite of the crazy 2020/21 fixture list, you can just never account for the bonkers circumstances that bring about injuries like Van Dijk's.

News Now - Sport News