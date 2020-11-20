Leicester City will be aiming to capitalise on Liverpool's injury crisis when they arrive at Anfield on Sunday evening.

It's a scenario that few would have envisaged at the beginning of the season, but the Foxes started the weekend at the top of the table, one point clear of their opponents and boasting the joint-best defensive record in the division.

That Brendan Rodgers has managed to steer his side into the early season title conversation speaks volumes about his status as a first-class manager.

Equally, though, it underlines the supreme level of talent at the Northern Irishman's disposal.

In order to illustrate just how good Leicester are on an individual level, here at GIVEMESPORT we've analysed the squad and selected eight players we believe are good enough for the Premier League winners' squad.

Starting in the defensive positions, here are our eight selections...

Kasper Schmeichel

Kasper Schmeichel may not be able to usurp Alisson for Liverpool's number one shirt but he'd be a vast improvement on their current backup Adrian.

With one Premier League title already to his name, the Foxes' shot stopper has both the goalkeeping attributes and the winning mentality to play for a club of Liverpool's stature.

An injury to Alisson currently feels like the beginning of a full scale disaster for the club, but Schmeichel's reassuring presence would make the club's goalkeeping problems a thing of the past.

Caglar Soyuncu

One of the breakout stars of the 2019/20 season, Caglar Soyuncu is as wild and exuberant as his untamed hairstyle.

Despite his unconventional, often kamikaze approach to defending, the Turkey international is consistently reliable at the heart of Leicester's defensive unit.

Soyuncu could easily step up another gear alongside a player of Virgil van Dijk's quality.

Wesley Fofana

Wesley Fofana is the player on this list who most recently signed for Leicester.

The fact he is even in this conversation speaks volumes about how well the 19-year-old has dealt with the transition from Ligue 1 to Premier League football.

Marshalling the defensive unit with authority beyond his years and showcasing eye-catching technique in possession of the ball, Fofana has all the hallmarks of a complete, modern-day defender.

It will be intriguing to gage the chemistry between Soyuncu and the French youngster when the former returns from injury.

Based on how Fofana has started the season, though, it's fair to say he'd give Joe Gomez a run for his money on Merseyside.

Ricardo Pereira

Leicester's ascent to the summit of the Premier League table has been made all the more impressive by Ricardo Pereira's absence this season.

The Portugal international has established himself as one of the best right-backs in Europe since moving to the King Power Stadium in 2018, impressing with his athleticism, dynamism and ability to balance both his attacking and defensive responsibilities.

At Liverpool he'd pose a threat to Trent Alexander-Arnold's status as the club's undisputed first-choice right-back and give Klopp the luxury of rotating between two immensely talented players, easing the fitness concerns that have plagued the club of late.

His return from injury can't come soon enough for Rodgers.

Wilfred Ndidi

Wilfred Ndidi is one of the most underrated and understated talents in the division.

It's easy to forget that Ndidi is still incredibly young at just 23 years of age, such is the maturity and consistency of his form.

Last season his return of four tackles per game was only bettered by Pereira in the Premier League, while he also ranked 2nd for interceptions (2.5) as Bournemouth's Diego Rico topped the chart.

The 34-cap Nigeria international would face stark competition from Fabinho for a place in the starting XI, but he would give Klopp a second fantastic option in a niche position and bolster the club's endeavour to compete on multiple fronts.

Youri Tielemans

Liverpool's midfield is stacked with high quality options in central midfield, but on current form it's impossible to ignore Youri Tielemans' credentials.

The 23-year-old, blessed with balance, strength and a natural technical gift, would represent a superior option to the bitterly disappointing Naby Keita, and a markedly more reliable alternative to the injury-prone Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

With plenty of scope for development and already richly experienced having claimed 33 Belgium caps, Tielemans is tailor-made for the Premier League elite.

One feels that Leicester will have to cement their place as a regular top four contender in order to keep Tielemans at the club long-term.

James Maddison

Xherdan Shaqiri's stagnation at Anfield alludes to a lack of compatibility with number tens in Klopp's system, but James Maddison is a more dynamic talent than the Switzerland international.

With the ability to play on the left side of a fluid front-three, or in a central role in front of two more defensive-minded midfielders, Maddison possesses a level eagle-eyed vision and ball-carrying prowess that Mo Salah and Sadio Mane could benefit from.

Though doubters may feel the England international isn't quite the right fit for Liverpool, Klopp's recent decision to start Diogo Jota and play a 4-2-3-1 - perhaps even a 4-4-2 or 4-2-4 depending on your interpretation - against Manchester City proved that the German is willing to tweak his system to accommodate the right player.

If he was available at the right price, Maddison would be an excellent and unique addition to the club's current crop of players.

Jamie Vardy

Time for one final Jamie Vardy party?

At 33 years of age, it's probably too late for Vardy to embark on one final adventure at Liverpool, but it would make for an intriguing concluding chapter to one of the most fascinating and unlikely success stories of the modern footballing era.

Part of the Premier League's 100 club and with eight goals in seven league games already this season, Vardy's clinical finishing ability and electric speed would give the Reds a frightening new dynamic on the counter-attack.

Given Vardy's contract is up in 2023, a move to Liverpool looks about as likely as him failing to induce a smile with his relentless s***housery when celebrating goals.

News Now - Sport News