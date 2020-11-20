Liverpool news: Klopp backed 'spiky' character before transfer

When Liverpool agreed to pay up to £45m for Diogo Jota, eyebrows may have been raised.

With Jurgen Klopp already boasting a formidable forward line, paying so much money for someone to act as a back-up may have seemed to be somewhat decadent. Since, however, the Portuguese has proven anything but.

His seven goals were the highest return of any Liverpool player after ten games since Robbie Fowler and, prior to the international break, Klopp found a way to play him alongside his established trident of Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

According to The Athletic, Klopp had those players in mind when it came to scouting Jota, too.

Within their extensive look at the player's career, they reveal the Anfield chief saw the £36m-rated (Transfermarkt) star as a 'spiky' character and drew comparison with his journey to the likes of those already starring for Liverpool.

Cut adrift from Atletico Madrid, he rebuilt his career with Wolves before getting a move back to the top, much as Mo Salah did in Italy after failing to convince at Chelsea. Mane had to cut his teeth with Southampton, while Firmino had Hoffenheim as his landing spot in Europe.

Given the likes of Georginio Wijnaldum, Andy Robertson and Xherdan Shaqiri have all enjoyed success in the Klopp era too, it's clear he can mould players despite previous struggles.

In the German's mind, Jota's personality and strength of character was an attractive prospect when it came to working with him.

Liverpool's recruitment policy in recent years has been remarkable. Not only have they signed great players, team spirit looks high from outside in.

Largely keeping the same squad together since 2018, the number of late wins they've ground out over that period speaks to an outfit all pulling in the same direction. Indeed, the Liverpool team were recently said to have signed Jota's match ball after scoring a hat-trick against Atalanta in the Champions League as a congratulation.

At 23, this 'spiky' character can help act as both cover and competition to their forward line in equal measure.

