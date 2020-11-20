Erling Haaland: Journalist makes claim about potential move to Leeds United

Silly season is here quicker than anyone could have imagined.

It has only been a matter of weeks since the last transfer window closed but we are now already at the point where the greedy vultures are swarming again.

We are now just six weeks away from the new window opening and from a Leeds perspective, it will be interesting to see what they do.

It would be a surprise if they even entered the market. After all, Marcelo Bielsa is still busy integrating the new players in the squad. Diego Llorente is yet to play while Rodrigo is only just building ahead of steam.

As for Raphinha, we are yet to see him start on a regular basis either yet.

Leeds usually don't do a lot in January and the farcical nature of what happened with Jean-Kevin Augustin this year suggests they won't dabble this time around either.

That being said, Rodrigo De Paul continues to be linked with a swoop to Elland Road, as does a new goalkeeper.

One player they won't be signing is a certain Erling Haaland. The Norwegian has his obvious connections to the city but you only need to look at his record and price tag to understand that bringing him to Leeds is nothing but a pipe dream.

That was recognised by journalist Jan Aage Fjortoft who was speaking on the Here We Go podcast this week.

That being said, he did not rule out the possibility of it happening in the future. Exciting stuff. Fjortoft said:

"It’s anyone’s guess, I think, where he will end up. I think that he will never retire before he has played in England. He was born in England. Not for [Manchester] United, but for Leeds United – his dad [played] for Leeds United. But I can’t see that [in] the short term that he’s going there."

GIVEMESPORT'S Matt Dawson says...

This would be a romantic affair if Haaland was to return to the city he was born in to play his football.

For the time being, it is unlikely to happen. At Borussia Dortmund the striker has been nothing short of a goal-scoring sensation, racking up 27 goals in 29 games.

His transfer value meanwhile is at a meteoric £72m.

However, if he does come to England then surely Leeds will be at the top of his list in the future. Understandably he will want to play Champions League football, but at the end of the day, this is a club he has admitted he wants to win the Premier League with.

Haaland is still only 20 so any chance of a switch to Yorkshire seems far-fetched.

Depending on where Leeds are in ten or so years, it may finally happen but we'll be waiting a very long time. That's no disrespect to the football club, it's just an indication of Haaland's undoubted world-class talent.

He is a Ballon d'Or winner in waiting.

News Now - Sport News