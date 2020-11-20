West Ham January transfer budget revealed

West Ham United are in good shape.

The club have enjoyed an impressive series of performances in the Premier League and are currently 12th in the table.

Following their losses to Newcastle United and Arsenal, they have thumped Wolves 4-0, beaten Leicester City 3-0, fought back from three goals down to draw 3-3 with Tottenham Hotspur and also drawn 1-1 with Manchester City.

A 2-1 defeat to Liverpool was perhaps harsh given their performance at Anfield, but they bounced back with a gritty 1-0 win over Fulham.

Sheffield United are next up following the international break and a win could well see the Hammers climb into the top half should other results go their way.

Nevertheless, the January transfer window is right around the corner and thoughts in some quarters will surely be turning to the potential recruitment of players.

However, it does not appear that the Irons will have all that much cash to play with.

Hammers insider Ex West Ham Employee spoke about the club’s potential budget in the winter market, and it seems it may be slim pickings for David Moyes.

Speaking on his podcast, as quoted by Hammers News, he said: “We have looked at a couple of players in MLS.

“That is kind of in the price range (£3.5m) if we were going to sign any players.

“Because I don’t believe we’re going to have a big budget in January as per.

“Mainly because they’re (the owners) already making the excuses that we’re still financially in a bit of trouble so if we are going to sign anyone, it will be that sort of fee.

“You’ll be able to tell in a few weeks whether that is actually the case whether it is someone we’ve just watched or actually want to sign.”

The Hammers spent £23.9m in total in the summer.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

While Ex makes the claim that the excuses are already being made, West Ham don’t really need all that much.

A new striker would be nice, given the lack of depth beyond Michail Antonio and Sebastien Haller, but there really aren’t that many deficiencies in David Moyes’ squad.

The key at this point has to be keeping the best players in the squad fit and trying to keep the momentum going.

They don’t necessarily need to go and splash the cash, bringing in three or four players.

Moyes working with what he has may not be the worst thing in the world.

