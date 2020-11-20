Tottenham news: England star could be one of few big transfers in January

Dele Alli may not often be included in Tottenham Hotspur's starting eleven but the 24-year-old has seen his name brought up in an even more exclusive list.

Indeed, the England international looks to be at a crossroads right now as he's out of the picture for both club and country amid links with Paris Saint-Germain.

While Daniel Levy himself is thought to be a big admirer of the former MK Dons youngster, he is reportedly one of few big-name players for whom January can be important.

According to the Daily Mirror, agents working in football are expecting a relatively quiet January window given the ongoing global pandemic.

However, Alli is thought be one of the players who could change clubs in early 2021 after PSG's attempts to bring him on loan during the summer transfer window.

Previously reported to be one of Spurs' highest-earners, his lack of involvement surely cannot be healthy for anyone at the club with Jose Mourinho himself suggesting his selection choices had got easier following a loss to Royal Antwerp in the Europa League, a game in which Alli played.

Given the strength in depth on offer to the self-proclaimed 'Special One', it's hard to see a way in which Alli gets himself back into the first-team fold.

Tanguy Ndombele has proven it possible, though Spurs did lack creative options in central midfield after the departure of Christian Eriksen, whereas Mourinho has a lot more players to choose from either as a No.10 or the forward line.

Couple that with his comments after the Antwerp game and the situation does look difficult.

With that in mind, potentially shifting at least some of his wages in a potential loan deal would make sense.

