Spurs tipped to make move for free agent, warned off at same time

Tottenham Hotspur upgraded the squad exponentially in the summer.

They made a number of moves to strengthen and to give Jose Mourinho the best possible chance of fighting for silverware this term.

The likes of Gareth Bale, Sergio Reguilon, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, and Matt Doherty have arrived as upgrades on the players already at the club and as genuine match-winners.

They have enjoyed a strong start to the Premier League season, too, and sit second in the table, just a point behind Leicester City.

The acid test is coming, though, with the club set to face Manchester City this weekend before league games against Chelsea and Arsenal in succession.

Thoughts have inevitably turned towards the January transfer window, which is just around the corner, but it remains to be seen if Spurs will actually attempt to splash any cash after such a successful summer.

One player who could be available, and who could be approached on a pre-contract deal ahead of the summer due to his expiring contract, is Sami Khedira, the veteran Juventus star and World Cup winner.

The former Real Madrid ace will be 34 next year and he has claimed that he would love a move to the Premier League, while also naming Mourinho as the best manager he has worked under, hailing him as a “champion”.

But Kevin Phillips believes Spurs ought to steer clear, although he says he "can see” the north Londoners making a bargain move.

Speaking to Football Insider, the former Premier League striker said: “If I am being honest I do not know if that would be the right move for Tottenham.

“He controlled matches when he was at Madrid but I do not know if he is the same player now.

“It has taken (Tanguy) Ndombele a while to settle in but then again (James) Rodriguez has surprised me at Everton.

“It would not surprise me seeing him at Tottenham but I would rather have Winks in my squad than Kheidira. It might be a big shout from me but he is younger and more energetic.

“I can see it because it is Mourinho and he does make big calls. But I would rather keep hold of (Harry) Winks.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Yep, Phillips is right.

Khedira may be an attractive proposition for Mourinho but he’s ageing and he really is too old to be making the leap to playing for Spurs, a club with genuine top-four aspirations.

Spurs have a number of talented midfield players and they spent big to bring Hojbjerg into the club in the summer.

They also have Eric Dier, Winks, Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso and plenty others.

A deal for Khedira doesn’t make any sense at all.

