Rangers' "stunning" star being eyed by several clubs

Rangers have been in exceptional form this season.

The club have gone from strength to strength under manager Steven Gerrard and appear poised to finally end their Scottish Premiership trophy drought.

They have played 14 games in the top-flight, taking 38 points, winning 12 games and drawing two.

At home, they have scored 24 goals and are yet to concede; the three goals they have shipped have all come on the road.

They have already played an Old Firm game, too, beating second-placed Celtic 2-0 on the road.

It means they are currently nine points clear of their historic rivals, though Celtic do have two games in hand.

Nevertheless, the omens look good for Rangers finally ending their trophy drought following their drop down to the lower-leagues and their subsequent return.

With the January transfer window looming, then, it doesn’t really come as a surprise that there could be interest in a number of first-team players at Ibrox.

Football Insider reports that Joe Aribo could be one player to depart Rangers across the next year.

There is said to be interest in him from a number of clubs, including those in Europe, but the Ibrox club believe they are well-placed to keep him over the next few months.

He has a contract that runs until 2023 and that offers the club a fair amount of protection in terms of the fee that would be needed to sign him.

Aribo has made a total of 59 appearances for Rangers since his move from Charlton Athletic, scoring 13 goals and laying on eight assists from central midfield.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Manager Steven Gerrard clearly knows he has a talent on his hands.

Speaking in a press conference in pre-season, the former Liverpool midfielder hailed Aribo’s talents, claiming that he “has been stunning” in his preparation for the campaign.

And he has put that into practice, netting a brace in his last outing, a thumping 8-0 win over Hamilton.

He is tied to the club for some time yet, too, so they will be hopeful of retaining his services for a few seasons yet.

The Nigeria international is only valued at £900,000 by Transfermarkt but his worth to Gerrard’s XI really can’t be measured monetarily.

