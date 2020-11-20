Spurs' January transfer plan revealed

Tottenham Hotspur invested heavily in the summer.

Once the transfer window closed, and the numbers totted up, Spurs had spent a grand total of £59.76m, per talkSPORT.

That money strengthened Jose Mourinho’s squad no end, bringing in the likes of Sergio Reguilon, Matt Doherty and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, not to mention Gareth Bale on loan.

It has stood them in good stead, too, as they currently sit second in the Premier League, just a point behind leaders Leicester City.

They will play Manchester City this weekend before back-to-back league derbies against Chelsea and Arsenal.

That may be the acid test of their title credentials but thoughts are already turning towards the January transfer window and it appears that the club are planning to spend yet again.

Football Insider reports that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy could be signing even more cheques in the winter window as he bids to strengthen the club’s defence.

They did sign Joe Rodon, a centre-back, in the summer but missed out on Milan Skriniar, the Inter Milan defender.

Rodon is just 23 and has not played Premier League football before, suggesting that he is one for the future.

And it seems that the club believe they may have to sign another centre-back in January in order to complete the restructure.

While a target list has not yet been completed, there is a belief that they will need to bring in a senior defender, as Mourinho is concerned about a lack of pace and mobility at the back.

The spending may be set by how Spurs perform over the busy winter period – their next three games, as mentioned, are key to their title aspirations – but a deal for a defender could become a priority in January.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This makes total sense.

While Rodon was a smart signing from a Championship club, he is not a Premier League player yet and has not made his first start in the competition yet for the club.

To go from Skriniar to the Wales international was a significant downgrade and one has to wonder if the club will attempt to revisit a deal for the Inter man.

Whether they do or not, a new centre-back who fits the right profile – pacey, strong in the tackle and in the air, and good on the ball – will not be easy to achieve.

But it will have to be a priority if Spurs really do have aspirations of challenging at the sharp end of the league in 2020/21.

