AS Monaco pulled off one of the results of the season to defeat Paris Saint-Germain on Friday night.

There's been a real feeling across the 2020/21 campaign that the PSG side that usually bulldozes all before them in Ligue 1 has never been more beatable while Thomas Tuchel has been in charge.

After all, the reigning champions had opened their title defence with back-to-back defeats against Lens and Marseille, while they could face Champions League elimination in the group stages.

PSG race into 2-0 lead

Nevertheless, PSG had won their last eight league games on the bounce and it looked to be normal service resumed as they romped into a comfortable half-time lead at the Stade Louis II.

Kylian Mbappe bagged a brace against his former team with a stunning display of pace for the opener, while showing nerves of steel from the penalty spot to make it 2-0 at the interval.

However, it could have been even more emphatic if it wasn't for the fact VAR saved Monaco from a potential 4-0 deficit with goals from Moise Kean and Mbappe chalked off by the technology.

Fabregas changes the game

But football, like so much of sport, is simply unpredictable and Niko Kovac made a chess move at half-time that would change the face of the game: subbing on Cesc Fabregas.

While it's no secret that Fabregas is one of the greatest midfielders of the last 15 years, we've arguably not seen him playing his best football since his first season with Chelsea in 2014/15.

Even the 33-year-old himself will admit that he's on the decline, but you know what they say: form is temporary, class is permanent and that couldn't have been more apparent against PSG.

That's because Fabregas was absolutely instrumental as Monaco came from 2-0 down to snatch all three points against the Champions League finalists.

Fabregas' stunning highlights

Kevin Volland bagged himself a second-half brace with Fabregas turning provider for the second, before the ex-Barcelona man both won and converted the penalty that consigned PSG to defeat.

That's not to mention the fact Fabregas looked like he was playing football from his heyday with Arsenal throughout the 45 minutes, pinging dangerous passes of all kinds left, right and centre.

As a result, it gives us nothing but pleasure to defer you to Fabregas' stunning highlights from the night, so check them out, courtesy of Twitter user @LSComps, down below:

AS Monaco 3-2 PSG

Just when you thought we'd seen the last of Fabregas at his best at 33 years old, he goes and produces a stunning performance like that off the bench against European giants.

The World Cup winner maintained a passing accuracy of 88% during the win, created four chances in total, won three out of four tackles, attempted three shots, provided an assist and scored.

You can't ask for much more than that and victory over PSG moved the 2016/17 champions to within four points of their rivals, perhaps suggesting we could be in for an appetising title race.

But regardless of how the remainder of 2020/21 plays out, PSG will seldom face a more devastating performance from an opposing player than Fabregas' game-changing display this week.

