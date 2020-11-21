While most of us can't wait to see the back of 2020, it's been another phenomenal year for Erling Haaland.

To top it off, the Borussia Dortmund striker has just received the ultimate honour of receiving a 'here we go!' from Fabrizio Romano.

Fear not, Dortmund fans, because while the journalist's catchphrase is usually reserved for transfer gossip, on this occasion he's announced that the 20-year-old has won this year's Golden Boy award.

Since its inception, the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Wayne Rooney, Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero have all scooped the prestigious accolade, which is awarded to the best talent under 21 in Europe.

It's not a guaranteed route to a glorious career - Anderson and Renato Sanches are proof of that - but it's a pretty good indication that the Norwegian is set for big things.

But we already knew that. Haaland is well deserving of the award given his superb achievements this year:

Earned a move to Borussia Dortmund

Scored 27 goals in his first 29 Bundesliga games

Last season, Haaland scored a goal every 81.7 minutes - only Robert Lewandowski had a better record in Bundesliga (for players with 10 goals or more)

Became the first teenager to score for two clubs in the same Champions League campaign

No other player has reached 10 Champions League goals so quickly

The fourth-highest goalscorer in 2020 in Europe's top five leagues (behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski, and Ciro Immobile). He's scored more than Lionel Messi, Mo Salah and Zlatan Ibrahimovic in that period.

Scored his first international goals - he has six in his five appearances in this calendar year

Scored his eighth career hat-trick in Norway's win over Romania

Scored the first goal in a major European league after football's return

Won his first Bundesliga Player of the Month, as well as two Bundesliga Rookie of the Month awards

Was named in the European Sports Media Team of the Year for 2019-20

Received a winners' medal for his role in RB Salzburg's 2019/20 title win

No sooner had Dortmund signed the starlet, they knew they would face a battle to keep hold of him.

His father, Alf-Inge, has been discussing links to Manchester United, but he played down suggestions that his son would be joining the Red Devils as he compared them to BVB.

"Manchester United have achieved great success in recent year," he told Sport1.

"The club is also trying to build something new there. But to draw this comparison now is not so easy because he [Erling] is already playing in Dortmund.

"These are two very traditional clubs with a large fan base and a glorious history. Man United is a very proud club, just like Dortmund in Germany."

It's little wonder Haaland remains a high priority for top clubs across Europe - he truly is a generational talent.

