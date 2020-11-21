Ladies and gentlemen, domestic football is returning to our television screens today.

That means that after dipping into the international archives for last week's edition of 'The Streets Won't Forget', we can revert back to a Premier League cult hero this weekend.

The man in the spotlight today is none other than Ashley Young, the 35-year-old winger-turned-defender who's enjoying himself out in Italy with Inter Milan at the moment.

Young departed English football back in January after nearly nine years on the books at Manchester United.

He signed for the Red Devils from Aston Villa in the summer of 2011 for a fee believe to be around £17m and it proved to be a fairly decent, but far from spectacular, acquisition for the Red Devils.

There's no denying that the best days of Young's career came during his time with Villa, where he was revered as one of the best wingers in the Premier League.

The Stevenage-born star's ability to cut inside from the left and wreak havoc with his right foot had full-backs up and down the country worried sick in the late 2000s.

In his 190 games for Villa in all competitions, Young scored 37 goals and contributed with 59 assists - a stellar record.

Amazingly, 16 of his 59 assists came in just one Premier League season in 2007/08, the year he wrote his name into English football folklore.

It was an unforgettable campaign from Young, one which saw him named in the PFA Team of the Year as Villa finished sixth in the table.

How his efforts from 2007/08 are not heralded more in the present day is mind-boggling, but we're here to set the record straight.

To support our written argument, we're also going to provide some visual proof of Young's superhuman efforts some 12 years ago, courtesy of Twitter user @AvfcArchive.

Had the footage below come from say, Ryan Giggs, we'd never hear the last of it.

Young's 2007/08 heroics

Young's crossing was on another level during the 2007/08 season, while his delivery from set-pieces was pretty darn good too.

What was so great about Young in his pomp was how simple he made the game look. Instead of utilising flashy tricks and flicks, the Englishman simply relied on his ability to perform the basics to the very highest standard possible.

It's a shame most of his United career didn't go according to plan, with Young only finding success in the latter stages of his time in the north of England by operating as a left-back.

But the streets don't care about that, because they choose to remember that short, but memorable time when Young was one of the world's finest wingers.

