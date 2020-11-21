Manchester United are desperate to end their Old Trafford hoodoo against West Brom on Saturday evening.

The Red Devils are yet to win a Premier League game at home this season, defeats to Crystal Palace, Tottenham and Arsenal sandwiching a goalless draw with Chelsea.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men can be buoyed by the Baggies' own poor start to the season, though.

Newly-promoted West Brom are yet to win a single game since their return to the top flight, with Slaven Bilic under growing pressure.

Yet the onus will be entirely on United to continue building momentum having beaten Everton 3-1 at Goodison Park before the international break.

Solskjaer has evidently been frustrated by his side's failures at the Theatre of Dreams and in his pre-match press conference, he began listing excuses for the slip-ups so far.

“Home and away, it's different. It's not what it used to be,” he said. “We've had four home games in the league."

So what's gone wrong?

Lack of preparation vs Crystal Palace

"The first one [against Crystal Palace]... we certainly look at it thinking we didn't have any preparation. Palace deserved it."

Anthony Martial's sending off

"And Tottenham deserved a win after a sending-off that Anthony shouldn't have [happened]...The games we've played have been close games, apart from the Tottenham game, where we played with 10 men. So we're working on it and trying to find an answer, of course."

Games behind closed doors

“But the two games against Chelsea and Arsenal were very close games. I'm 100 per cent sure that, if we had our fans, that would have helped and maybe sparked us [with] that little X-factor that we needed.

“It's something we want to correct, of course: we want to go against West Brom now and get our first home win in the league, hopefully. But it's a different sensation now, playing without the fans behind the goal at Stretford End. They know how to score a goal for us.

“It's not that easy as:‘Why do we not win at home? Why do we not do so well?' Every game lives its own life, I think. There's reasons behind us not having a home win in the league yet so far.

“In Norway, we've got at least 100 fans and they help. Here it's completely sterile and it's different."

We hate to break it to you Ole, but you're not the only ones without fans... There's this *thing* which has been going on for the last few months.

United have been able to find some respite in the Champions League, but they do seem to be lacking a cutting edge in the Premier League.

It was feared when the announcement was made to hold games behind closed doors that clubs with larger fanbases could suffer disproportionately. But whatever the reasons, teams are not going to Old Trafford experiencing the same fear factor this season and West Brom will be looking to capitalise.

