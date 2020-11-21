Since the turn of the millennium, football fans have had the pleasure of watching some of the greatest teams in the sport's history.

Pep Guardiola's Barcelona, Arsene Wenger's 'Invincible' Arsenal, Jose Mourinho's treble-winning Inter Milan and Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United of 2007/08 are just a few that spring to mind.

Even last season we saw the birth of yet another all-conquering team in the form of Hansi Flick's Bayern Munich, the German giants securing their second treble in seven years.

But one side that never seems to feature in the conversation to be labelled the 'greatest team of the modern era' is Mourinho's Real Madrid.

Why is that? Well, much of it is probably down to the fact that the Portuguese manager's stay at the Bernabeu ended with a whimper after the 2012/13 season.

However, during the 2011/12 campaign, Real Madrid played football from another planet as they won the La Liga title in record-breaking fashion.

Los Blancos finished with 100 points, scoring 121 goals as a team (a Spanish record) and losing just two of their 38 games. As a result, the campaign was nicknamed by some newspapers 'La Liga De Los Records' (Spanish for 'The League of the Records').

Mourinho's men in white mastered the art of the counter-attack like no other team and the below video illustrates that point perfectly.

Real Madrid were unstoppable on the break!

Mourinho is renowned as a pragmatic manager, but when his teams get it right going forward, they're a joy to watch.

Just look at the numbers Los Blancos' attackers posted during the 2011/12 La Liga season.

Real Madrid's goal+assist numbers from 2011/12:

All stats sourced from Transfermarkt.

Cristiano Ronaldo | 46 goals | 12 assists | Total goal contributions: 58

Karim Benzema | 21 goals | 11 assists | Total goal contributions: 32

Gonzalo Higuain | 22 goals | 9 assists | Total goal contributions: 31

Mesut Ozil | 4 goals | 19 assists | Total goal contributions: 23

Angel Di Maria | 5 goals | 16 assists | Total goal contributions: 21

Kaka | 5 goals | 10 assists | Total goal contributions: 15

Ridiculous numbers!

Had Mourinho's well-balanced, superstar-ridden team won the Champions League, they'd be mentioned alongside Guardiola's Barcelona.

Sadly, Bayern Munich eliminated Los Blancos in the semi-final on penalties, with Chelsea memorably going on to win the competition.

But despite their failures in Europe, Mourinho's Real Madrid team from 2011/12 is one of the finest the beautiful game has ever seen.

