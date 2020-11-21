It's a bitter shame Luis Suarez's time at Barcelona had to end the way it did.

The Uruguayan left Camp Nou for Atletico Madrid this summer after Ronald Koeman decided to rejuvenate the squad.

While Suarez would have liked to stay alongside best friend Lionel Messi, the Blaugrana had other ideas and brought his six-year spell in Catalonia to a close.

The 33-year-old won 15 trophies and scored 198 goals for Barcelona. Were it not for the presence of Messi, he might have received even more adulation.

But some football fans believe the striker doesn't get enough respect full stop.

When judging Suarez, it's futile as he approaches his twilight years to measure what he's capable of now.

The real question is how he fared in his prime - and that's where @FootyThreads_ comes in.

Suarez was trending on Saturday morning, largely because many people were debating how he compared to Thierry Henry.

Well, the thread has crunched the numbers and it makes a serious case for Suarez being underrated.

They've taken penalties out of the equation (sorry, Cristiano) and weighed up overall goal contributions to give a more effective picture of an individual's all-round game.

There's never been any doubt about the South American's quality. Yet it's true that he isn't always in the conversation when it comes to the top handful of forwards who have graced the game this century.

At his peak, which is identified as the five-season period between 2013/14 to 2017/18, Suarez recorded 282 non-penalty goals and assists in 235 games. Here's how that compares to Cristiano Ronaldo, Thierry Henry and Lionel Messi not in the same period, but in each player's own prime.

Ronaldo (2011/12 to 2015/16) - 259 games, 278 non-penalty goals and assists.

Messi (2010/11 to 2014/15) - 268 games, 364 non-penalty goals and assists.

Henry (2001/02 to 2005/06) - 242 games, 224 goals and assists.

Check out some of his Barcelona highlights below:

The thread also makes the interesting case that "his behaviour stops him from being as highly rated as he should be".

That wasn't the case at Liverpool, where the forward won the club's Player of the Year in 2012/13 and 2013/14, as well as the Premier League Player of the Year 2013/14.

While he was appreciated at Anfield, there is definitely an argument to be had that Suarez, who has never finished higher than fourth in the Ballon d'Or standings, isn't always put on a pedestal because of the numerous controversies that have followed him around.

