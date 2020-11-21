Crystal Palace transfer news: Club eye Real Madrid raid in January

The signing of Eberechi Eze to support Wilfried Zaha does appear to have made Crystal Palace more of an attacking force.

Indeed, they are averaging more goals per game (1.5 to 0.82), winning more attacking duels (3.88 to 38.74) and attempting more pressing duels (49.25 to 31.42), with the big summer signing particularly impressing in the recent win over Leeds United.

Still, the central striking position remains a problem.

Neither Christian Benteke or Michy Batshuayi have been able to register a goal so far this season.

Surely, it stands to reason that if Palace could sign a centre-forward capable putting the ball in the back of the net, they'd be even stronger offensively.

Well, they've been linked by Spanish outlet Sport with a move for Real Madrid's Mariano Diaz. They claim that the Eagles, among a number of other clubs including West Ham, are keen on the 27-year-old.

Mariano certainly doesn't lack for confidence. Taking Cristiano Ronaldo's No.7 shirt in the Spanish capital, the forward spoke how he liked a 'challenge' upon his return to Madrid in 2018.

It's not really worked out for him, however. Playing only 14 minutes of league action for Los Blancos this season, he looks to be way down the pecking order and teams are said to be circling.

While he's never truly been prolific, Sid Lowe noted how the player was somewhat reminiscent of Madrid legend Hugo Sanchez in that he was 'strong, quick, direct, aggressive' and 'a finisher'.

His 18 Ligue 1 goals for Lyon was a career best in 2017/18 and Diaz has never come close to matching that since (in fact, it's the only season he's scored more than three in senior football) but has been a peripheral figure while with Madrid in two spells.

With that in mind, given some the service Zaha and Eze may be able to offer, perhaps Diaz would be an astute addition.

