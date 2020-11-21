Manchester United are in need of a new centre-back.

The Red Devils have lacked top quality in the department for quite some time now and if they're to evolve as a team, they need a fresh face or two.

Club captain Harry Maguire is worthy of his place in United's starting XI, but a team that contains Victor Lindelof cannot have aspirations of winning the Premier League.

The Swedish international just simply isn't good enough and his regular lapses in concentration have cost Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side on too many occasions.

So who could United sign to replace Lindelof? Well, there's a lot of talented centre-backs out there who'd likely jump at the chance to join one of the biggest clubs in world football.

The Red Devils' performances may have dipped significantly in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, but the club still possesses enormous pulling power.

It's so powerful that Bayern Munich star Niklas Sule 'dreams' of playing for United in the future.

Despite being on the books at one of the biggest clubs in world football, the German centre-back is eager for a move to Old Trafford, according to the ever-reliable Christian Falk.

Prior to picking up a serious knee injury at the start of the 2019/20 season, Sule - valued at £43.2m on Transfermarkt - was viewed by most as one of the world's top defenders.

The 25-year-old was a key man at the back for Bayern in 2018/19 and also earned himself a regular spot in Germany's starting XI.

Sule did return to action last season and came off the bench in the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain after Jerome Boateng picked up an early injury, helping the German side complete the treble.

The former Hoffenheim man is a serious talent and despite his enormous frame (he's 1.95m tall and weighs 97kg), the Bayern colossus is brilliant with the ball at his feet.

Sule and Maguire is a seriously exciting centre-back partnership on paper. Imagine trying to mark them from set-pieces as well?!

