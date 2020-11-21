Leeds latest news: Long-term injury boost emerges

While not soon enough to help this weekend, Leeds United have received some welcome news on the injury front.

Indeed, with Marcelo Bielsa's side losing 4-1 in consecutive games, any boost on the defensive front is likely to be welcomed, especially ahead of the frantic festive schedule.

Well, with reports from the Yorkshire Evening Post, that's exactly what they've got.

In their preview of tomorrow's game at home to Arsenal, they do reveal that summer signing Diego Llorente is now over the groin injury that has ruled him out of action since joining the Yorkshire giants.

While he's reportedly being given extra time to get up to speed after suffering a set-back during his first actual training session back, they quote Bielsa as saying the 27-year-old was now 'cured' ahead of his eventual return.

''What happened with Llorente is that he was injured and recovered. He then had a relapse in the first training session back'' said the Argentine.

"He is now cured but because of the relapse he is being given extra time to fully get back to be sure."

Clearly, rushing him would be a bad idea seeing as his return was delayed by a set-back.

Still, when thinking long-term, this can be a major boost for Leeds side to have seen their defence dismantled by Leicester and Crystal Palace of late, with so many games over Christmas to come.

When signing him from Real Sociedad, Bielsa waxed lyrical about the Spanish international's ability to play in the Premier League and we've previously written on why his slightly more expansive passing range can help prevent any added pressure being put on the backline.

Longer-term than the weekend, this is a big boost for Leeds United.

