Earlier in the week, we reminisced about the time Chelsea signed three young brothers from Luton Town in January 2012.

One of the brothers in question, Jay Dasilva, was a key member of the Blues' team that won the UEFA Youth League in both 2014/15 and 2015/16.

The left-back - who's now a regular at Championship side Bristol City - started in the 2014/15 final of the competition and helped Chelsea defeat Shakhtar Donetsk 3-2.

It was the first time an English side had won the competition since its inception in 2013 and our piece on the Dasilva brothers got us thinking; what happened to the rest of Jay's teammates from 2014/15?

Well, look no further. Surprisingly, only three members of the squad that took on Shakhtar five-and-a-half years ago are now regulars in Chelsea's first-team.

Let's take a look...

GK | Bradley Collins

Current club: Barnsley

Collins failed to break into Chelsea's first-team, spending time on loan at Forest Green Rovers and Burton Albion instead. He joined Barnsley on a permanent deal in the summer of 2019.

RB | Ola Aina

Current club: Fulham

The Nigerian right-back made just six appearances for the Blues' senior side, but is now a Premier League regular with Fulham. Aina also enjoyed a fruitful spell with Torino before his return to London.

CB | Andreas Christensen

Current club: Chelsea

The Danish international has now played 104 games for Chelsea at the highest level, although he's far from first-choice under Frank Lampard at the moment.

CB | Jake Clarke-Salter

Current club: Birmingham City

Clarke-Salter is only on loan at Birmingham from Chelsea. The 23-year-old has had temporary spells with Bristol Rovers, Sunderland and Vitesse Arnhem over the past four years.

LB | Jay Dasilva

Current club: Bristol City

As we previously mentioned, Dasilva is now with Bristol. He's played four times for the Championship side this season, contributing with a goal and an assist.

CM | Charlie Colkett

Current club: Östersunds

Like many Chelsea youth players, Colkett spent numerous seasons out on loan. In 2019, he packed his bags for good, joining Swedish side Östersunds.

CM | Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Current club: Fulham

Prior to rupturing his Achilles, Loftus-Cheek was a Chelsea regular. He's now on loan at Fulham in an attempt to get his career back on track.

RM | Izzy Brown

Current club: Sheffield Wednesday

As with Clarke-Salter, Brown - who scored twice in the final against Shakhtar - is still a Chelsea player. His transfer to Sheffield this summer was the 23-year-old's SEVENTH loan move in just five years.

CAM | Charly Musonda

Current club: Chelsea

Yes, he really is still a Chelsea player. The Belgian's young career has been hampered by serious injury, resulting in the 24-year-old playing just seven times for the Blues' senior side.

LM | Jeremie Boga

Current club: Sassuolo

The Ivorian winger is currently loving life in Italy. In his 65 games for Sassuolo, Boga has scored 14 goals and his form since 2018 has seen him tenuously linked with a return to Stamford Bridge.

ST | Dominic Solanke

Current club: Bournemouth

A star at youth level for Chelsea and England, but Solanke has struggled in recent years at the highest level, scoring just one goal in 27 games at Liverpool. Bournemouth bizarrely paid £20m for his services in 2019 and he's scored just six times in 58 games for the Cherries.

Sub | Tammy Abraham

Current club: Chelsea

The 6'3" striker is now a regular with both Chelsea and England. Last season, the 23-year-old scored 15 goals in just 34 Premier League games.

Sub | Kasey Palmer

Current club: Swansea City

Palmer is currently on loan in Wales from Bristol City after leaving Chelsea on a permanent basis in 2019. He failed to play a single game for the Blues' senior side.

Unused sub | Jared Thompson

Current club: Brentford B

The 21-year-old 'keeper was released by Chelsea in the summer of 2019. He joined Exeter City for a brief period at the start of the year, before moving to Brentford's B team on a free transfer.

Unused sub | Fikayo Tomori

Current club: Chelsea

A regular in Lampard's match day squads. However, Tomori is firmly behind Kurt Zouma and Thiago Silva in Chelsea's pecking order right now.

Unused sub | Kyle Scott

Current club: Newcastle

The midfielder - who has represented USA's U20 side - spent the 2018/19 season on loan at Dutch side Telstar. He left Chelsea for Newcastle in 2019, but he's yet to feature at senior level for the Magpies.

Unused sub | Ruben Sammut

Current club: Dulwich Hamlet

The Maidstone-born midfielder left Chelsea for Newcastle in 2019 following a short loan spell at Scottish side Falkirk. After a year in the north east, Sammut joined National League South side Dulwich Hamlet.

Unused sub | Dujon Sterling

Current club: Chelsea

Sterling is still on the books at Chelsea. The marauding right-back has played two games for the Blues' senior side and there's still time for the 21-year-old to become a regular at Stamford Bridge.

