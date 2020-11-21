Leeds transfers: United tipped to bring 'outstanding' player to Elland Road

Leeds have an ideal opportunity to beat Arsenal this weekend.

The Gunners tasted defeat to Aston Villa last time out and are set to be without midfield enforcer Thomas Partey for the trip to Elland Road.

A robust presence, he would have been perfect against the high-intense style that Marcelo Bielsa has his team operate with.

The Whites have shipped eight goals in their last two outings, though, so are in a bit of bad form themselves.

It's led to questions about their defence, one which is yet to feature new summer signing Diego Llorente.

Liam Cooper and Robin Koch have struggled with the unrelenting attacks they face and thus, Leeds now find themselves in 15th place despite an initially promising start to the campaign.

New transfers are the last thing Bielsa will be thinking about in mid-November but they may have to divert from their policy of not recruiting so much in January.

That's because Illan Meslier has unfortunately not looked as convincing as he did in the Championship.

As a result, Ben Foster has been mentioned in the same breath as United, while there was also a suggestion that they should have targeted Joe Hart before his move to Spurs.

Kevin Phillips, however, think he's found the ideal solution. Speaking to Football Insider, the former striker suggested that Dean Henderson should think about a temporary switch to Yorkshire.

"I would be desperate to get a loan move in January if I was the player. A loan move to Leeds would be good but being Manchester United’s deadly rivals it would be a big call.

"Would Manchester United let him go there? I think Celtic would be a great move for him if he is to leave."

GIVEMESPORT'S Matt Dawson says...

Henderson proved himself to be a very capable shot-stopper with Sheffield United last season but unfortunately for the youngster, he hasn't achieved much game time since heading back to Manchester United.

Labelled "outstanding" by the BBC, he kept 13 clean sheets from his 36 top-flight outings, earning considerable recognition along the way.

This is a player that Leeds have tried to sign previously too. Victor Orta was keen on bringing the 23-year-old to the club in 2018 before Chris Wilder swooped in and stole him away from their Yorkshire rivals.

Henderson was even at the club in what was very nearly a repeat of the Dan James saga.

"I'd been down to ​Leeds, and it looked as though I was signing there. ​Bristol City were very keen as well, and then my agent rang me and said that Sheffield United had been on the back burner. I said to him 'Why haven't you told me?', because I really wanted to go there," he said last year.

There are a number of complications with the deal, though, not least the fact he's rejected them previously. However, the rivalry between Man United and Leeds could also play into things.

