In case you hadn't heard, Liverpool have just a few injuries to contend with this weekend.

Jurgen Klopp's side have come out the other side of the international break ravaged by injury and illness as they prepare to face Leicester City.

The champions will be fielding a makeshift XI against the current league-leaders with up to seven first-team players missing.

Mo Salah has returned a third positive test after attending his brother's wedding in Egypt.

The forward joins Joe Gomez on the sidelines, with the defender having been ruled out for most of the season after suffering a knee injury in England training.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (calf), Virgil van Dijk (ACL), and Thiago Alcantara (leg) are all definitely out.

Jordan Henderson (leg), Fabinho (hamstring), Neco Williams (foot), and Rhys Williams (hip) will all face late fitness tests.

Andy Robertson also suffered a scare on Scotland duty but the left-back has since recovered.

Earlier this week, GIVEMESPORT speculated about how the Reds could line up with such a depleted squad - you can check that out HERE.

But it also begs the question of how their squad depth compares to their top six rivals. Many Liverpool fans will fear that fate is going to make it difficult for them to retain their title, so how would Klopp's counterparts fare if they were dealt a similar hand?

Here are their XIs if they could only use their second choice in each position, taking current availability into account. Where there is some dispute over who is first choice, we've gone for the player with fewer appearances this season.

Liverpool: Adrian, N. Williams, Phillips, Matip, Tsimikas, Milner, Wijnaldum, Minamino, Jota, Shaqiri, Origi

Manchester United: Henderson, Fosu-Mensah, Jones, Tuanzebe, Williams, Matic, Mata, James, Pellestri, Ighalo, Cavani

Arsenal: Runarsson, C. Soares, Luiz, Mustafi, Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles, Xhaka, Willock, Martinelli, Nketiah, Lacazette

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Tomori, Rüdiger, Christensen, Alonso, Gilmour, Kovacic, Hudson-Odoi, Abraham, Giroud

Tottenham: Hart, Aurier, Rodon, Sanchez, Davies, Clarke, Gedson, Winks, Lucas, Dele, Bergwijn, Vinicius

Manchester City: Steffen, Cancelo, Stones, Garcia, Mendy, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Doyle, Palmer, B. Silva, Mahrez

Those are some serious B teams and a couple of them could probably hold their own in the Premier League.

It does highlight some areas of weakness, nonetheless. With Sergio Aguero out, were Gabriel Jesus to suffer the same fate Pep Guardiola would have to play a false nine. There are also question marks against both City and United's midfield.

Given the fixture pile-up, Liverpool won't be the only ones forced to rotate especially as we approach the notoriously hectic Christmas schedule. So we could be seeing plenty of the above names in the coming weeks.

