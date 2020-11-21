Manchester United will need to sign a new centre-back either in January or next summer.

Right now, the Red Devils' options at the back are simply not good enough to mount a Premier League title challenge.

Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Alex Telles are worthy of wearing the famous red shirt, while youngsters Axel Tuanzebe and Brandon Williams both have bright futures.

But a club of United's stature needs more than that and as such, they've been linked with A LOT of defenders in recent months.

One name that just will not go away is Dayot Upamecano, the RB Leipzig centre-back who at the age of 22 is already viewed as a world beater.

The French international has a £40.1m release clause and United have long been linked with making a move for the former Red Bull Salzburg man.

So are the Red Devils any closer to signing Upamecano? Well, we reported earlier in the week that Leipzig were preparing to listen to offers for the centre-back in January.

The rumours linking United with a move for the Frenchman at the start of 2021 have intensified as a result and they will continue to follow that trend after Upamecano's latest activity on Instagram.

Famous United fan Mark Goldbridge tweeted an image showing that the Leipzig man had 'liked' a post about him joining United.

Have a look for yourself below.

Interesting...

As most football fans know, Upamecano's Instagram activity is far from confirmation that the deal will be completed, but it's certainly a positive sign.

The Leipzig man's £40.1m release clause is also a very reasonable figure for a player that has the potential to be the best defender in world football, especially when he's valued at £54m on Transfermarkt!

If United miss the chance to sign the Frenchman over the next 12 months, Red Devils fans will not be happy...

