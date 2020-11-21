Spurs star urged to quit as January transfer window looms

Tottenham Hotspur have a huge run of fixtures coming up.

They have enjoyed an excellent campaign thus far in the Premier League and are currently second in the table, just a point behind Leicester City.

But they face a horror run of fixtures domestically that could well make or break their title hopes.

On Saturday, they face Manchester City, prior to games against both Arsenal and Chelsea successively.

Three decent results could well see them marked out as potential champions; three losses could see them demoted to top-four hopefuls.

With Spurs still in the Europa League too, they will be playing in midweek across the next three weeks; they play Ludogorets on Thursday before the Chelsea game and LASK before the north London derby.

It means that manager Jose Mourinho will have to utilise the full depth of his squad to keep his players fresh.

One player who will be hoping to get minutes in his legs is Harry Winks, who has found himself somewhat on the fringes of the Portuguese’s plans.

He has not played in the league since the 3-3 draw with West Ham United, actually being left out of the squad for the games against Burnley and West Bromwich Albion.

He has played in every Europa League group game, however, and it seems that may well be his niche at this point.

And former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has urged the midfielder to quit the club as he looks to force his way into Gareth Southgate’s plans for the European Championships next summer.

He told Football Insider: “Harry Winks is a full England international but he is not always in that Spurs team.

“He is young enough to know whether he fancies his chances of actually being a starter at Spurs. He may feel that in order to further his career he has to leave.

“He is not going to get the necessary game time because Jose Mourinho has a lot of quality midfielders to choose from.

“Winks has not been the first picked this season and that could prove to be a problem. With the Euros coming up he will have international ambitions.

“He will want to be in that squad so there is no point in him sitting on the bench or sitting in the stands. From what I hear, I think he will have to make a move in January.”

Winks has won a total of eight caps for his country.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Campbell is bang on, here.

Winks just isn’t playing enough in the top-flight and simply playing in the Europa League is not enough to be recognised at international level.

The 24-year-old has admitted himself that he is facing a “difficult” situation at Spurs and it feels as though a loan deal in January could be for the best.

Winks needs to play and he is an experienced Premier League player with plenty of ability; a number of clubs would surely love to have him.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem as though Spurs are one of them.

News Now - Sport News