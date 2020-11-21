Paradigm SM agent Audie Attar has been quoted as saying the UFC legend Conor McGregor and Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao will “definitely” fight in the future.

Attar’s comments have been touted as confirmation as the agent is the manager for both elite fighters.

With McGregor stepping back into the Octagon in January 2021 to fight Dustin Poirier and Pacquiao having not fought since 2019 partly due to his role as a Senator in his native land in the Philippines, there will be minor hurdles.

However, Attar has remained confident in the belief that the fight will eventually go ahead despite their busy schedules and the coronavirus pandemic.

"Conor has come out and said he wants to fight Manny, [and] Manny has come out and said he wants to fight Conor,"

"As I stated publicly before, we have had conversations. So, that is a fight we are definitely going to make because both fighters want it and there seems to be an interest from the fans all around the world."

Research from Insider at the beginning of the year, predicted that the contest would generate a staggering $250 million, which to put into context, the McGregor vs Mayweather bout generated $450 million.

The rumours of this contest began early in the year, when McGregor defeated Donald Cerrone in a matter of just 40 seconds, in front of a packed audience in Las Vegas.

Since then there have been talks but those talks were put on hold due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic.

It was due to the pandemic that McGregor was forced into a short-lived retirement but was always determined to stay active, whereas Pacquiao, even with his new responsibilities had never uttered that he had quit fighting for good.

I speak on behalf of everyone when I say, please make this happen!

