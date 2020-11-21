Wolves set to benefit from Mendes relationship again with striker signing

Wolves have a remarkable link-up with super-agent Jorge Mendes.

The club have been able to snap up some of the best young talents from Portugal in recent years and much of that success has come down to the links with the powerful representative.

Mendes, of course, represents the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva, and Fabinho through his Gestifute agency.

Wolves have the likes of Ruben Neves, Nelson Semedo, Pedro Neto, Daniel Podence, Rui Patricio, Joao Moutinho, and Vitinha on their books; all seven are represented by Gestifute.

And it seems that a plan is in motion to place another player at Molineux.

Sport Witness carries a report from Polish outlet Sportowefakty, claiming that Pini Zahavi, another high-powered agent who represents the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, is working with Mendes to move Aleksander Buksa to Wolves.

Just 17, the centre-forward currently plays for Wisla Krakow, and has already made 32 appearances for the club despite his youth.

He has been capped at various youth levels by Poland too, and the report states that, despite an announcement that he signed a new contract until 2023, his deal only runs until 2021, suggesting that he could be available on a free transfer next summer.

That has left the door ajar for Wolves to swoop in and both Mendes and Zahavi are attempting to make that happen.

Wolves’ relationship with Mendes is paying off here.

The 17-year-old seems to be a good prospect, given that he has already scored four goals for Wisla.

A Poland U19 international already, he is valued at £2.7m by Transfermarkt but Wolves could potentially get a deal done for precisely nothing.

It won’t be the first time that Mendes has made a deal happen for Wolves.

But this could be one of the best yet.

