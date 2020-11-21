Arsenal's lack of creativity is becoming a pressing issue for Mikel Arteta.

Only five clubs - Wolves, Fulham, Burnley, Sheffield United and West Brom - have scored fewer goals than the Gunners in the Premier League this term.

It's shining a light even more sharply on the decision to exile Mesut Ozil.

Just a few years ago, with 33 goals and 54 assists, Ozil was one of the top flight's finest playmakers.

That brings us to Christian Eriksen. It seems like only yesterday that the duo were battling out for north London supremacy, but they've both fallen a long way since then.

The former Tottenham midfielder, who made 305 appearances over a seven-year spell and who is now valued at £45m on Transfermarkt, moved to Inter Milan in January after declining a new contract.

Current events meant that the Danish international could not be joined by his young family and he hadn't even moved house as late as September, living instead at the training ground.

Antonio Conte does not seem impressed by the 28-year-old and he's made just three starts in Serie A this term.

'This isn't what I dreamed of'

Eriksen recently spoke out about his unhappy situation in Italy, telling TV2:

“This isn’t what I dreamed of. All players want to play as much as possible, but the coach decides who gets to go on the pitch.

“It is a strange situation, as the fans want to see me playing more and so would I, but the coach has different ideas and as a player I have to respect that.”

And after Corriere dello Sport made the surprise claim that a swap deal could happen involving Eriksen and Arsenal's Granit Xhaka, former Gunners striker Kevin Campbell has insisted his former Spurs links shouldn't deter the club.

“Eriksen played for the rivals but we all know the quality he possesses, that is for sure,” ex-Arsenal striker Campbell told Football Insider.

“It is not quite working out for him at Inter right now and I am sure he would be a good addition to Arsenal’s squad.

“I do not care if he played for Spurs – he is a superb player who can bring something to the table for Arsenal.

“I would not mind it if we swapped Eriksen for Xhaka. The key is building and fattening that squad up to challenge and you can never have enough quality players.”

Some Arsenal fans might disagree. At the very least, Eriksen would have a lot to do to win them over if he did make a shock return to north London.

