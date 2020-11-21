Isco agent makes big future claim amid Everton interest

Everton made some statement signings in the summer transfer window.

While they strengthened in a number of areas, it was in midfield where the Toffees grabbed the headlines.

James Rodriguez was the biggest-name acquisition, coming in to sprinkle some stardust on the Goodison Park pitch.

In addition to him, Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure also arrived, adding some steel alongside the silk in midfield.

But it appears that they won’t be getting another man from Real Madrid any time soon.

Sport Witness carries an interview from Cadena Ser with the agent of Isco, who has been linked with a possible move to Merseyside.

The Real star has made a total of 313 appearances for the club, scoring 51 goals and registering 54 assists, and is valued at €30m (£26.7m) by Transfermarkt.

He said: “We are neither studying offers nor is the idea to leave Madrid.”

Isco has a contract until 2022 at Real.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This isn’t exactly a full-on denial.

Isco is a really excellent player, of course, but it may be that Real believe next summer will be their last chance to receive a hefty fee for him.

That is, of course, if they don’t intend to give him a new contract.

While that hasn’t exactly been ruled out either, one has to think that Everton could get a deal done should the circumstances align.

They shouldn’t give up on this just yet.

