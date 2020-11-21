Pundit believes Leeds have potential boost as SPFL star switches agent

Rangers are flying.

Steven Gerrard’s men are currently sitting pretty at the top of the Scottish Premiership, and are yet to lose.

Their form has been so good, they have yet to even concede a goal at home, and they have also taken the bragging rights from the first Old Firm derby of the season.

One player who has been central to their form is Ryan Kent, despite being linked away in the summer transfer window.

The winger has made 14 appearances in the Premiership, scoring four goals and also registering four assists.

A former England U20 international, he was the subject of a £10m bid from Marcelo Bielsa’s side in the summer transfer window.

Of course, he did not end up making the move but he has now been backed to make a significant move after deciding to switch agents.

Rangers are attempting to tie him to a new deal but he has dropped his old agent, and his family are now playing a major role in his negotiations.

And Kevin Phillips, the former Premier League striker, believes that such a decision will only smooth the path for Leeds to eventually lure Kent south of the border.

Speaking to Football Insider, he said: “We have seen it with players swapping agents before. There is a reason when a player swaps an agent.

“I am still with the same agent I was when I first started the game so the only reason you would swap agents is if you are not happy with them.

“If they are not doing what you ask them to do which could potentially be that he wanted to move in the summer.

“I am only second-guessing but there is never smoke without fire. There is always a reason a player changes agent so it would not surprise me if something was to materialise in the January window at Leeds or somewhere else.

“It will be interesting to see how that one unfolds.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This is definitely one to keep an eye on but one has to say that Leeds have already made some serious investment on the flanks.

They signed Raphinha and Helder Costa in the summer, but they are both natural right wingers, while Kent plays on the left.

He is valued at just £3.1m by Transfermarkt and it may be that Kent has switched agents after failing to seal a move in the summer, as Phillips suggests.

If that is the case, this could be seen as something of a come-and-get-me plea from the 24-year-old.

It remains to be seen if Leeds have listened.

