Roy Jones Jr has been seen showing off his incredible hand speed and punch power ahead of his hugely anticipated return to fight Mike Tyson.

The former four-weight world champion boxer is set to lock horns with heavyweight legend Iron Mike next weekend and has revealed that Tyson ‘inspires’ him and is his motivation going into the bout.

Tyson is returning to the ring for the first time in 15 years and Jones Jr is using his viral training videos as inspiration to work harder.

He said: “I think he looks awesome. He looks very good.

“To see Mike be able to hit the pads and the body bag the way he’s doing it, it’s phenomenal. It’s crazy. But we’re freaks."

Videos of Mike Tyson’s transformed body and quick hands have gone viral in the build-up to this fight, which has given Jones enough fuel to work harder himself.

"That’s why this is such a big thing. We’re two of the most explosive guys to ever touch a boxing ring.

"At 54, I want to watch him beat the mitts and bag more than any guy right now because it’s so exciting. He inspires me by how hard he’s preparing to get back in the ring.”

Fans were also given a glimpse of Jones in training, showing them that he still has the skills required to succeed with his impressive footwork and blistering pace on the pads.

The natural middleweight veteran only retired two years ago, and some critics aren’t overly keen on the idea of Jones returning to fight Tyson. However, they’re currently being proved wrong, as many didn’t expect Jones to train at the intensity that he is currently showing.

With a combined age of 105, the California State Commission rules state that during this fight, both fighters will not look for the knockout, instead 'exhibiting' their skills – something that so far is happening superbly.

News Now - Sport News