Anderson agent speaks on possible West Ham return

Felipe Anderson has been struggling at Porto.

The Brazilian moved to the Portuguese club in the summer transfer window on an initial loan deal.

Anderson struggled for minutes under David Moyes at the start of the season, making just two Premier League appearances, totalling just a single minute.

He played three times in the EFL Cup, against Charlton Athletic, Hull City, and Everton before his move but has not made any impact whatsoever in Portugal.

He has yet to start in Liga NOS, playing just 49 minutes in the top-flight, while he has yet to make an appearance in the Champions League.

That had led to suggestions that he could return to the Hammers in January, with Porto reportedly exploring their options when it comes to cutting the loan short.

However, his agent has now rubbished those reports, insisting that he will be staying at the club for the remainder of the season.

Sport Witness carries an interview with his sister, Juliana Gomes, who also works as his representative, and she has admitted that while she has met with the club’s hierarchy to discuss his future, he will not be leaving.

She said: “My meeting with FC Porto took place exactly a fortnight ago.

“It was not carried out to put any kind of pressure on the management or the coach for Felipe to play, as some people misinterpreted.

“Nothing is being discussed regarding Felipe Anderson’s future at the moment.

“He is an FC Porto player and is totally focused on his work at the club, training daily with full dedication to make his adaptation as short as possible.

“Anything that is said other than that is just speculation and should be treated as such.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

West Ham won’t be having Anderson back.

Sources have confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that there is no break clause in the Brazilian’s loan spell, meaning that even if they did want to send him back, they would be unable to.

West Ham are keen for him to play as much as possible on loan and, of course, there are concerns over his lack of minutes.

But even so, at the moment he is out of sight and out of mind.

He will only return in the summer, once the 2020/21 season is complete.

