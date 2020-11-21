Appearing on ITV’s Loose Women earlier this week, Paris Fury explained how they have been forced to look to move homes due to people turning up at their family home.

Since the release of the documentary 'Tyson Fury: The Gypsy King' in February 2020, fans have been turning up at the boxer’s family home, with Paris admitting that she was made to feel uncomfortable with her children opening the door to people they do not know.

The BT Sport documentary aired at the beginning of the year, highlighting Tyson Fury’s recovery from depression, drink and drugs and his boxing return to the top.

Fans loved the open and honest representation of their idol, but some fans who are dealing with their own personal struggles, are turning to Tyson for direct support.

Speaking on Loose Women on Friday:

"We're in the process of moving house because we've had too many people at the door - too many strangers knocking.

"We have five children here, it's not like me and Tyson's here, two adults who can sort of deal with situations.

"We have people coming to the house and the kids are opening the door and we don't know who they're opening the door to. It's not what we need. It's not the ideal situation."

She said: "I think if people just understood that they need to go to professional help and that would help them.

"We can't help them, Tyson can't help them, we can't make it right. But we've had letters, we've had people at the door.

"We even had someone at about 11 O'clock crying because they're going to commit suicide. Again, we did stop and talk to them but it's not something you can personally deal with. We're not trained in that way.”

Although Paris Fury highlighted the way in which it has negatively impacted her family, she also emphasised the positive impact that the documentary had on viewers:

She said: "I think it really opened up the playing field for men to talk about their mental health. I think it’s really helped a lot of people to come forward.”

