Liverpool have taken an absolute pounding when it comes to injuries recently.

As unpopular as it might be to feel sorry for the Reds, you can't help wondering whether UEFA and FIFA have taken things too far with their 2020/21 schedule when you see the absences tallying up.

However, the injury that set the dominoes in motion actually had nothing to do with the gruelling post-lockdown fixtures with Virgil van Dijk subjected to a controversial tackle against Everton.

Liverpool's list of absentees

The former Ballon d'Or contender faces missing the majority of the 2020/21 campaign after a brutal challenge from Jordan Pickford in the Merseyside derby saw him pick up a long-term ACL knock.

And Liverpool's defence has particularly borne the brunt of their injury crisis with Joe Gomez similarly picking up a serious knee injury and Trent Alexander-Arnold ruled out until December.

That's not the only area where the Reds have been weakened, though, with Mohamed Salah's positive COVID-19 test also likely to blow a hole in their attacking line-up this weekend.

Possibly 10 Liverpool players out

And while it's impossible to tell with 100% certainty which players will be unable to feature during Sunday's important clash with Leicester City, the club's injury list seems to stand at ten right now.

Per premierinjuries.com, Jurgen Klopp is currently without Salah, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson, Andrew Robertson, Thiago Alcantara, Rhys Williams, Neco Williams, Fabinho and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

And although it's worth dropping the caveat that Robertson and Fabinho, in particular, could indeed feature during the clash with the Foxes, let's keep the list like so just to be on the safe side.

Liverpool absentees by transfer value

Perhaps the most noticeable fact about the ten absentees is their importance to Liverpool and you could argue that the world's best centre-back, right-back and left-back are all on the sidelines.

It's a worrying theme for Liverpool that got us wondering: just how much player-worth do they have resting on the treatment table? The answer, staggeringly, is more than £400 million - check it out:

Mohamed Salah: £108 million

Joe Gomez: £36 million

Trent Alexander-Arnold: £99 million

Jordan Henderson: £25.20 million

Andrew Robertson: £67.50 million

Thiago Alcantara: £43.20 million

Rhys Williams: £360,000

Neco Williams: £3.60 million

Fabinho: £54 million

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain: £21.60 million

Total: £458.46 million

Premier League table of squad value

What makes that so mind-blowing is that the Premier League's 'top six' are the only clubs with a higher squad value overall than Liverpool's mere absentee list - check out the league table here:

Liverpool ravaged

It's bonkers to think that Liverpool, albeit by the smallest of margins, have more value in their physio room than Carlo Ancelotti has available to him at Everton if you take Transfermarkt as gospel.

It really underlines how damaging the injury crisis has been for Liverpool that a proportion of their squad worth more than most clubs in the Premier League has been incapacitated so quickly.

Kopites will have to keep their fingers crossed that the likes of Fabinho and Robertson do indeed return quicker than expected and that the other £300 million-plus-worth of talent follow suit.

News Now - Sport News