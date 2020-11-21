Everton backed to make huge move for top-six star

Everton did not strengthen their attack in the summer transfer window.

While a number of new players arrived, most notably James Rodriguez and Allan, they were designed to strengthen the midfield and the defence.

There was no acquisition of a striker or a winger in the market, but it seems that could change in the January market.

The Toffees have been linked with a swoop to sign Daniel James, the Manchester United winger.

Football Insider have reported that the Toffees are keeping tabs on the Wales international ahead of the window opening.

They attempted to sign him before he made the move to Old Trafford and their interest has been maintained.

James has struggled for minutes this season, making just five appearances in all competitions.

He has yet to complete the 90 minutes this season, with his lengthiest appearance coming against Newcastle United in the 4-1 win; he lasted 76 minutes.

A move could be on the cards then for the Wales international, who is valued at £14.4m by Transfermarkt, though it would most likely be a loan.

And Noel Whelan, the former Premier League midfielder, believes that it would be a huge coup for Everton if they could bring him in.

He told Football Insider: “I think they need to look for more pace, more quality in those wide areas and Dan James, you can see he’s got that.

“He’s not a regular in the Man United side but he’s never out of the squad. We saw in midweek, what a great striker he can be, and winger, with that goal that he took and scored – that’s exceptional quality from the young man.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

If there is one thing Everton notably lack, it’s pace in the forward line.

The likes of Richarlison, Alex Iwobi, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and Bernard are all fine players, but none of them have the searing speed needed to really terrify opposition defences.

James does, though, and a deal to bring him in would solve a major issue.

It would allow the club to play slightly differently and become a more counter-attacking unit, rather than one that desperately wants the ball.

Having that kind of plan b can only be a good thing; the Toffees should move heaven and earth to get the former Swansea City man to Goodison.

