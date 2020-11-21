There were crazy scenes at the end of Aston Villa vs Brighton as Dean Smith's side were denied a last-minute penalty.

The away side held the lead going into the break thanks to Danny Welbeck's strike after 12 minutes.

Former Charlton defender Ezri Konsa leveled the scores just after half-time, only for Solly March to restore the away side's lead 10 minutes later.

Villa were still 2-1 down deep into stoppage time when they were awarded a penalty by Michael Oliver.

Solly March was penalised after taking down Trézéguet inside the box.

However, Villa were denied the chance to level the game as VAR thought the penalty should be ruled out.

Oliver then went over to the pitch-side monitor, before overturning his decision.

It was a moment shrouded in controversy and you can watch it below:

There's no doubt that March catches Trezeguet, who makes the most of the contact.

But he did also get a slight touch on the ball before taking down the Egyptian. It was one of those that could have gone either way.

Jacqui Oakley has revealed PGMOL's (Professional Game Match Officials Board) thinking behind the decision.

"PGMOL clarification of #avfc penalty claim is the VAR felt March got enough of the ball and the contact on Trezeguet wasn't sufficient for a penalty. The referee went over to the review area and backed up that theory." She wrote on Twitter.

That result means Aston Villa are now sixth in the Premier League table having won five of their opening eight games.

Brighton remain in 16th, but they have opened a six-point gap between them and the relegation zone.

News Now - Sport News