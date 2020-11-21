Aston Villa 1-2 Brighton: Supporters slam Trezeguet after controversial game

Aston Villa's clash with Brighton was a lively affair right from the get-go.

The Villans, buoyed by the effervescent Jack Grealish, failed to find their rhythm and weren't able to capitalise on their 3-0 win two weeks ago against Arsenal.

Instead, they lost 2-1, but that wasn't without its fair share of controversy.

Deep into injury time, referee Michael Oliver pointed to the penalty spot after Trezeguet looked to have been brought down by Solly March.

The Egyptian's fall was dramatic but on first glance, there did appear to be contact.

However, Oliver went over to check the monitor under instruction from the VAR and he spotted that March did in fact flick the ball away before making contact with the player.

As a result, the decision was overturned and Brighton eventually held on for all three points.

Trezeguet happened to be in the thick of the action and could have earnt himself some redemption. The winger was always calling for the ball but he missed a succession of chances which meant Villa left without a single point.

It was that particular aspect of his game that had Villa supporters tearing their hair out on social media.

Some took to Twitter to deliver a scathing assessment of the 26-year-old. Here's what they said:

It was a strange game for Trezeguet who happened to be one of Villa's brightest players in the first half.

That being said, if he'd tucked away the chances he had, it could have been a very different story.

During the course of the game, the Egypt international missed two big chances and fired four attempts off target according to SofaScore.

On top of that, Trezeguet also completed just 72% of his passes and lost possession of the ball a grand total of 18 times.

It was not the best day at the office for the winger or his team. Dean Smith needs to head back to the drawing board.

