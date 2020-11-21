Chelsea climbed to the top of the Premier League table on Saturday afternoon with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Newcastle at St James' Park.

Frank Lampard's side took the lead when Federico Fernández put the ball into his own net.

And Tammy Abraham would double Chelsea's lead in the second half after good work by Timo Werner.

It was a comfortable victory for Chelsea and they had a number of good performers.

Arguably their standout player on the day was 20-year-old, Reece James.

The youngster has been given a prolonged run in the side this season and he has been repaying Lampard's faith.

He was up against Allan Saint-Maximin today, who is easily Newcastle's most dangerous player.

But James, who is valued at £27m by transfermarkt, put up an incredible display as he kept the Frenchman quiet.

And one moment of his from the game had Chelsea fans drooling on Twitter.

James looked to be isolated on the right hand side against two Newcastle players.

Saint-Maximin tried to take the Englishman on but he was brushed off with ease.

Jamal Lewis then looked to be in a good position to go past James, but the Chelsea full-back showed brilliant speed and strength to win the ball back.

It really was an impressive bit of defending and it just summed up how impressive James was on the day.

Chelsea fans enjoyed the moment and you can view the best reaction below.

James' stats from the game were very impressive.

According to FotMob, he completed 72 accurate passes, giving him a 93% success rate.

James also made four crosses and three accurate long balls.

He won five duels, won two aerials challenges and made three clearances.

Chelsea's defence has been extremely solid this season. James' performances at full-back have been a major reason why they have improved so much at the back.

