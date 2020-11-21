Early sales of the PS5 have skyrocketed, with every major retailer having sold out of consoles.

The latest version of the PlayStation went on sale earlier this week in the UK, but customers have been forced to order online rather than turning up at stores with England in a national lockdown.

Retailers staggered on-sale times as customers were made to wait to order the new console.

The console at chains such as GAME, Amazon, Currys PC World, John Lewis and Argos had all sold out within a matter of hours.

Discussing the early sales, Jim Ryan, head of Sony International Entertainment, has revealed that every single PS5 currently available has sold out.

Speaking to Russian agency TASS (via The Sun), he said: “Everything is sold. Absolutely everything.

“I’ve spent much of the last year trying to be sure that we can generate enough demand for the product.

“And now in terms of my executive bandwidth, I’m spending a lot more time on trying to increase supply to meet that demand.”

In Japan, early sales figures suggest that the PS5 is outselling their Microsoft rivals’ Xbox Series X by over five to one.

Reports claim that just 118,000 units were sold in four days in Japan.

Those who have managed to grab themselves an early version of the copy, however, have reported a number of early issues.

One customer tweeted: “Second #PS5 system crash while going into rest mode. Seems to happen whenever downloading something or playing Spider-Man: MM. Equal parts bizarre, frustrating and worrying.”

Another concerned customer said there were weird noises coming from their new console.

They said: “Just booting up my #PS5 for the first time, pretty sure it’s not meant to make this noise. Guess I’m not streaming tonight. Any suggestions?”

PlayStation’s support account responded to the early problems, issuing a statement saying: “Sorry to hear that. We have PS5 hardware experts waiting to assist with any technical issues you may be experiencing.

“Thanks again for contacting PlayStation support.”

