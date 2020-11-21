Being a Premier League referee or official has its pros and cons.

On one hand, officials get to watch the best players in the world close up and get paid handsomely to do so.

But on the other hand, the pressure on officials to get every single decision right is immense and every call they make is heavily scrutinised.

And another con over an official's job is the treatment they receive from players.

It's no secret that players treat officials poorly. That was evident again during Tottenham's game against Man City on Saturday evening.

Tottenham took the lead after just five minutes when Heung-min Son ran onto Tanguy Ndombele's through ball and found a way past Ederson.

Man City were frustrated and Kevin De Bruyne emphasised that point when microphones picked up him laying into an official 15 minutes later.

De Bruyne was standing over a corner but he was furious that a Spurs player was encroaching.

He then let out his frustrations on the linesman, shouting: "Look where the f****** line is!"

Oh you must be mad to be an official.

Sky Sports apologised to viewers just a few moments later for any bad language that they may have heard.

"[We] apologise if you heard any inappropriate language," Sky Sports commentator Bill Leslie said, per the Daily Express.

"If you're watching without the stadium effects, you probably would have a word you shouldn't have. Sorry for that."

Gary Neville sympathised with De Bruyne, though, noting that he 'had a point'.

Man City's players were even more frustrated shortly after.

Aymeric Laporte thought he had equalised when he smartly finished past Hugo Lloris.

But VAR adjudged Gabriel Jesus to have handled the ball in the build-up and Mike Dean overturned his decision after consultation with the pitch-side monitor.

There were no further goals and Tottenham went into the break a goal up.

De Bruyne was still not happy and was captured having words with the officials once again as both sides made their way into the changing rooms.

